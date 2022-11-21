Mill Spring Makers Market to host Holiday Makers Faire

The Holiday Makers Faire is a bi-annual juried event featuring more than 50 of the region’s best artists, craftsmen and makers. The outdoor market will take place along Spring Street and throughout Mill Spring Park in downtown Jonesborough and also include demonstrations, music and food. There will be a great selection of handmade goods including pottery, fine art, furniture & wood crafts, jewelry, clothing and fiber goods, along with greenery, ornaments and holiday décor.