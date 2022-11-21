Mill Spring Makers Market to host Holiday Makers Faire

Mill Spring Makers Market in downtown Jonesborough, Tennessee will host its next Makers Faire Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Holiday Makers Faire is a bi-annual juried event featuring more than 50 of the region’s best artists, craftsmen and makers. The outdoor market will take place along Spring Street and throughout Mill Spring Park in downtown Jonesborough and also include demonstrations, music and food. There will be a great selection of handmade goods including pottery, fine art, furniture & wood crafts, jewelry, clothing and fiber goods, along with greenery, ornaments and holiday décor.
Entry to the event is free and parking can be found nearby at the Jonesborough Library, behind the Washington County Courthouse and throughout downtown.