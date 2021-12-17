Memorial for Gov. Holton to be held in Richmond

RICHMOND — A memorial service will be held Sunday for former Gov. A. Linwood Holton.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 North 5th St. in Richmond, according to a news release. It will be streamed live on the Second Presbyterian Church website.

Holton, a native of Big Stone Gap, died Oct. 28. He served as governor from 1970-1974. His daughter, Anne, is an attorney, former judge, former Virginia secretary of education and the wife of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who is also a former Virginia governor.

A reception will be held after the service at the John Marshall building, 101 North 5th St., in Richmond.

Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the Linwood Holton Elementary School (via designation through the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation) or to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The family requests that only fully vaccinated people attend the service in person, especially as a kindness to elderly and other more vulnerable guests. Masks will be required for both events except when eating and drinking.