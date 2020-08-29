Megan Boswell pleads not guilty; DAG considering enhanced sentence

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County’s district attorney general said Friday he is considering an enhanced sentence — which includes the possibility of the death penalty — for the woman charged with murder in the death of her daughter.

During an arraignment hearing in Blountville Friday, DAG Barry Staubus said no decision has been made on which sentence he will seek for Megan Boswell, 19, who pleaded not guilty.

Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin also acknowledged that Boswell’s attorney filed a motion for a change of venue, citing extensive local media coverage of Boswell and her case.

The body of Boswell’s daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, was found in March in a building on family property in Blountville. Her disappearance sparked a search across three states. The cause of death has not been released.

The motion for a change of venue, written by Boswell’s attorney, C. Brad Sproles, states, “It is the assertion of the Defendant that the media coverage of this case has created undue excitement against her in the county and created prejudicial impression of the Defendant in the prospective jury pool.”

It also states that the widespread coverage in newspapers, TV, radio and social media has made it impossible for her to obtain a fair hearing.

The motion will be heard during her next court date, Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m., when Staubus is also expected to announce the sentence he will seek.

Boswell was indicted Aug. 19 on two charges of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports.