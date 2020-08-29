 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Megan Boswell pleads not guilty; DAG considering enhanced sentence
0 comments
featured

Megan Boswell pleads not guilty; DAG considering enhanced sentence

Only $5 for 5 months

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County’s district attorney general said Friday he is considering an enhanced sentence — which includes the possibility of the death penalty — for the woman charged with murder in the death of her daughter.

During an arraignment hearing in Blountville Friday, DAG Barry Staubus said no decision has been made on which sentence he will seek for Megan Boswell, 19, who pleaded not guilty.

Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin also acknowledged that Boswell’s attorney filed a motion for a change of venue, citing extensive local media coverage of Boswell and her case.

The body of Boswell’s daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, was found in March in a building on family property in Blountville. Her disappearance sparked a search across three states. The cause of death has not been released.

The motion for a change of venue, written by Boswell’s attorney, C. Brad Sproles, states, “It is the assertion of the Defendant that the media coverage of this case has created undue excitement against her in the county and created prejudicial impression of the Defendant in the prospective jury pool.”

It also states that the widespread coverage in newspapers, TV, radio and social media has made it impossible for her to obtain a fair hearing.

The motion will be heard during her next court date, Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m., when Staubus is also expected to announce the sentence he will seek.

Boswell was indicted Aug. 19 on two charges of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports.

Evelyn had been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert and was last seen by a babysitter in December, although she wasn’t reported missing until February, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation previously said.

Megan Boswell has been in custody since February, when she was charged with filing false reports.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Legal action possible in BRMC incident
Local News

Legal action possible in BRMC incident

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus on Wednesday asked the state of Tennessee to investigate whether criminal charges are warranted in an operating room incident that resulted in the removal of the CEO and a heart doctor at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

+4
Abingdon’s 1099s reveal spending habits
Local News

Abingdon’s 1099s reveal spending habits

The town of Abingdon paid private vendors and contractors $480,643 in 2019, a 42% increase of roughly $142,000 over the previous year’s $338,537.52, according to an analysis of tax records by the Bristol Herald Courier and Washington County News.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts