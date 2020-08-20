Megan Boswell faces felony murder, other charges in toddler’s death

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The mother of a Sullivan County toddler — whose body was found in March after an Amber Alert was issued in February — was indicted Wednesday on two charges of felony murder in her child’s death.

Megan Boswell, 19, was also indicted by a county grand jury on one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports.

No details were released about how 15-month-old Evelyn died or the circumstances surrounding her death.

The indictments came more than five months after her body was found March 6 on family property along Muddy Creek Road in Blountville. The girl had been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert and was last seen by a babysitter in December, although she wasn’t reported missing until February, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

“This case has been difficult from the beginning,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said during a Wednesday evening news conference in a Blountville courtroom. “Not only did she capture the hearts of residents in Sullivan County, but all across the country. Simply put, Evelyn stole our hearts.”

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said that since the child’s body was found in March on the property of Tommy Boswell Sr., Evelyn’s grandfather, detectives have worked tirelessly. Boswell Sr. was the first to report the child missing in February.