Meadowview grandmother opens child care center

“I was serious about this, and I knew I had to back myself up with my education.

“A lot of the delays I encountered had to do with finding a building, and some of it was due to the pandemic,” she said.

The building had to be remodeled to accommodate the young children. “We did a lot of cleaning. One room had to have a new floor installed,” Burress said.

“We painted, added molding and beadboard. There was quite a bit of hard work going into this building.”

A bright future

On her desk sit two composition books filled with details about the long process of opening the facility.

“I started keeping these books four years ago. Look at me now,” she said, excited that she received her license to operate more than a week ago.

Parents need to be aware that there are a number of financial programs available to help pay for tuition for day cares, she said.

She believes the future looks bright for the facility.

“I see the building full of kids — happy and learning. I will love watching them grow.

“I can visualize infants going through the entire program until they age out and one day coming back here to volunteer. That would be awesome.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.