Meadowview center accepts animal shelter donations

The Meadowview Community Health Center is accepting donations for local animal shelters now through Feb. 28.

Blankets, towels, pet food, money and any other donations will be accepted and donated to the Smyth County Animal Shelter in Marion, Virginia, and Happy Tails of Abingdon, Virginia.

For questions or more information, contact Darian Keesee with Outreach and Enrollment at Meadowview Community Health Center at 276-944-3999. Donations can also be made at any Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems location.