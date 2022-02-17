 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Meadowview center accepts animal shelter donations

  • Updated
  • 0

The Meadowview Community Health Center is accepting donations for local animal shelters now through Feb. 28.

Blankets, towels, pet food, money and any other donations will be accepted and donated to the Smyth County Animal Shelter in Marion, Virginia, and Happy Tails of Abingdon, Virginia.

For questions or more information, contact Darian Keesee with Outreach and Enrollment at Meadowview Community Health Center at 276-944-3999. Donations can also be made at any Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems location.

BHC logo rectangle
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts