Meade remembered as a 'father figure'

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ronnie Meade, 75, known to his friends and family as “Pops,” was a familiar face at the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission’s community dinners.

Meade’s body was found Sunday afternoon near the passenger train cars of the Wes Davis Greenway. His friends at the Haven of Rest Rescue remembered the man as a father-figure with sage advice to go with a carefree attitude.

Terry Williams, who was introduced to Meade by an ex-girlfriend back in 2009 when he first arrived to Bristol from Kentucky, recalled how Meade took him in and went out of his way to provide not just him, but a lot of people, with everything from food to money and a place to sleep.

Death highlights plight of Bristol's homeless The discovery of a body in Bristol, Tennessee over the weekend is drawing attention to the plight of the homeless community in the area.

“He [Meade] let me come and stay with him when I first got here. He actually opened his doors up to a lot of people. He really did,” Williams said. “Like half the people that was around here when he lived there [Meade had a house for a while near Haven of Rest rescue] would have somewhere to go, to take a shower, change clothes, get a nap or whatever be the case, maybe eat; he was always doing something for other people instead of doing stuff for himself.

“I don’t think I would even be here right now if it wasn’t for his help, honestly.”

Williams reminisced about times when he and Meade would hang out on State Street and goof around. However, he also recalled times when Meade give him fatherly guidance.

“That [Meade] was my dad. That’s what he was when I needed advice,” Williams said. “If I needed a tongue lashing, that’s what he would do, he would do it, and I couldn’t be mad at him because I respected the man way too much to get mad at anything he said.”

Amanda Sellers had known Meade since 1994. She remembers him as someone who always cared for those around him and who was always having a good time. The last time she saw him, she expressed to him her concern about his health.

“He was wild, and he would help anybody,” Sellers said. “I had seen him at the hospital. I said, ‘Ron, you getting old, you’re getting up there in age. You can’t keep living this life. He said, “I will live this life till the day I die.”’ He was always just happy-go-lucky Ronnie.”

Meade’s humility and way of treating people with respect has left a mark on those who knew him. Williams hopes to take what he learned from Meade and pass it on to others.

“I just hope that I can take what he told me, and what he said and keep applying it even though he’s not here anymore,” Williams said. “I‘ll see if I can take what I’ve learned from him and instill it into someone else.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.