McLean named new general manager at Nicewonder

BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginian and Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards announced Friday that Stephen McLean is the new general manager.

McLean began his position Nov.1 and will oversee the continued growth and development of both properties, according to a written statement. A 35-year veteran of the hospitality industry, McLean has a diverse background, including working at several world-class, five-star hotels, resorts, private social clubs, as well as residential golf communities and real estate projects.

“We are extremely pleased to have found Stephen, who is perfectly suited and so well-versed in both hospitality and residential golf communities to lead us as we enter the next phase of growth, creating a world class destination at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards, and enhancing the incredible golf and lifestyle experience at The Virginian,” said Kevin Nicewonder, managing member of The Nicewonder Group.