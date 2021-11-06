 Skip to main content
McLean named new general manager at Nicewonder
top story

Stephen McLean -GM The Virginian and Nicewonder

Stephen McLean, general manager of The Virginian and Nicewonder Farm
BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginian and Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards announced Friday that Stephen McLean is the new general manager.

McLean began his position Nov.1 and will oversee the continued growth and development of both properties, according to a written statement. A 35-year veteran of the hospitality industry, McLean has a diverse background, including working at several world-class, five-star hotels, resorts, private social clubs, as well as residential golf communities and real estate projects.

“We are extremely pleased to have found Stephen, who is perfectly suited and so well-versed in both hospitality and residential golf communities to lead us as we enter the next phase of growth, creating a world class destination at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards, and enhancing the incredible golf and lifestyle experience at The Virginian,” said Kevin Nicewonder, managing member of The Nicewonder Group.

McClean grew up in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, where he was introduced to the hospitality industry at the Greenbrier Hotel and Resort. Throughout his career, he has served in various roles and positions at properties such as the Boca Raton Hotel and Club, the Breakers Hotel, the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, and Mar-a-Lago, the release states. Most recently, McLean served as general manager of the Shenandoah Lodge and Athletic Club in the Shenandoah Valley of Northern Virginia.

“I am so very excited to be a part of a place with a commitment to family, community and excellence and honored to be chosen as general manager as we embark upon historic growth of these wonderful properties,” said McLean.

