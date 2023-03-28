Local McDonald’s restaurants in the Tri-Cities area plan to hire about 220 new employees immediately as restaurants gear up for summertime.

McDonald's offers on-the-job training, schedule flexibility, a fun work environment and a host of benefits available to suit the needs of any candidate, according to a written statement.

New this year, participating local McDonald’s restaurants are announcing a perk that allows restaurant employees to access discounted McDonald’s food at any participating McDonald’s in the country, at anytime.

Additionally, at participating restaurants, eligible restaurant employees can also earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s signature education and career advising program at participating restaurants, according to the statement.

“As small business owners, we take a lot of pride in providing meaningful employment in the communities that we serve,” said John Faris, Jr., local McDonald’s owner/operator. “We also know how important it is for employees to like where they work, and we can’t wait to welcome more employees into our teams this spring.”

Job seekers can visit jobs.mchire.com to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.