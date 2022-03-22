Mayor hopes city landfill at a ‘turning point’

BRISTOL, Va. — Mayor Anthony Farnum said Tuesday he hopes Bristol, Virginia is reaching a “turning point” with its landfill issues.

On Tuesday an 11-member panel of nationally recognized landfill experts completed its visit to the Twin City and will begin preparing a report with recommendations about how to address odor and emission issues with the quarry landfill which have plagued this region for more than a year.

At its meeting Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved a three-year contract with SCS Engineers to carry out a comprehensive integrated solid waste facility management agreement and provide professional engineering services regarding all aspects of the landfill.

“We’re encouraged, we’re optimistic. This [landfill] is our top priority,” Farnum said after the meeting. “I think everyone in the community has been frustrated at the length of time this has been going on. It’s affecting everyone in our whole community.

“I think it could be a turning point. It’s not just the city of Bristol involved in this. Now it’s our expert panel, our discussions with DEQ and EPA, our local legislators are making sure everyone is aware of the issue in Richmond; the citizens — HOPE for Bristol — is spreading awareness,” the mayor said.

SCS has been working with the city since Jan. 2021 overseeing its landfill gas well monitoring operations after the city discovered issues with reporting. Prior to that, the company performed a financial analysis of the landfill in 2018 and 2019, City Manager Randy Eads said after the meeting.

“They are familiar with the landfill. They’re familiar with the city,” Eads said.

SCS was selected after the city conducted a request for proposals and received four applicants, SCS Engineers, current vendor Draper Aden Associates, Geosyntec Consultants and S&ME Engineering.

Eads and city CFO Tamrya Spradlin were part of an evaluation committee that included three people from Fairfax County with backgrounds in landfill operations — James Patterson, former public works director in Fairfax County; John Kellas, deputy director of public works; and Stephen Aitcheson, former solid waste manager.

“I was connected with those people through state agencies, and they suggested that we reach out to them to help us evaluate the proposals,” Eads told the council. “Committee members, excluding Stephen Aitcheson, then ranked each proposal based on the RFP’s criteria. SCS Engineers was ranked first and negotiations began.”

Eads said the fee schedule of SCS was deemed to be “advantageous to the city.”

Councilman Bill Hartley noted this contract went well beyond previous agreements and includes a litany of services and responsibilities related to possible fixes at the landfill, some of which may still be proposed by the expert panel.

It includes designing a system to remove benzene from the wet well and sewer system, solid waste permit amendments, leachate and gradient water sampling, sidewall liner extension and mobilization, communication with regulatory agencies, review existing data in records and permits and see if any of those records could be deemed deficient and recommend changes to correct any deficiencies.

Additionally SCS is to evaluate and advise the city whether an early closure or temporary closure of the landfill is possible by engineering and environmental standards, including financial analysis for the closure of the current landfill, by May 31, with up to one 30-day extension, Eads said.

Hartley also asked about cost.

“I think their hourly fee will be advantageous compared to the previous hourly fee. There may be some things that are more expensive, some things that are less expensive. Overall, I think it will be relatively the same based on the scope of services that have been asked,” Eads said. “I anticipate a significant increase for professional services in this line item, based on the situation the city finds itself in.”

The city’s current contract with Draper Aden Associates requires a 30-day notice for early termination, so SCS Engineers is expected to assume that role in late April, Eads told the council.

In other matters, the council approved an extension on the closing date of city-owned property along Lee Highway, the former Pepsi plant property, from March to April 19, to allow BVU Authority to complete its right-of-way. The site is slated to be the future location of a Waffle House.

The council also approved a plan to use federal CDBG funds to tear down five dilapidated, vacant houses and a dilapidated out-building. The entire process is expected to take two to three months to complete.

