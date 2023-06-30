Total sports wagering in Virginia rose 15% during May 2023 compared to the same month last year and adjusted gross revenues also increased.

Gross sports gaming revenues topped $403.71 million during May, according to a new report from the Virginia Lottery. While that is a modest 5.2% decline compared to April, it represents a major jump compared to the $351.4 million in wagers reported during May 2022.

Overall, May revenues reflected the lowest wagering total in any month so far this calendar year but still equates to betting more than $13.02 million per day.

Adjusted gross revenues reported by the state’s licensed operators were $42.54 million, which represents a 9% increase compared to April’s $38.93 million total.

“As the sports betting slow season rages on, Virginia's May handle dropped just over 5% from April, pulling in $425 million for the month. For the next few months, handle will likely continue to decrease around this rate. However, year-over-year numbers will ideally continue to go up even through this slump,” according to a written statement from BetVirginia.com analyst Dru James.

Online wagering remains the overwhelming favorite way for Virginians to bet, with 99% of wagers -- $399.9 million -- placed through mobile devices compared to casino wagering of $3.75 million for the month.

Gross winnings were similarly divided, with players cashing in to the tune of $352.53 million via mobile gaming and $3.03 million.

Operators were allowed $5.5 million in bonuses, promotions and other deductions. Eleven operators reported net positive adjusted gross revenues for the month, resulting in $6.3 million in total tax payments, with most going to the state’s general fund.

"While handle went down month-over-month, revenue saw a slight increase of 9.3% from April and a year-over-year increase of 54.6%. Taxes saw similar behavior, with an 8.4% month-over-month increase and a 61/3% increase from 2022.

“These two metrics are more volatile during the spring-summer due to more variable factors such as promotional payout and gaming win, so while handle will continue on a downward trajectory, revenue and taxes may increase or decrease from month to month and be a clearer indicator of market health,” according to James.

Virginians have wagered about $10.5 billion on sports since this became legal in January 2021. Betting activities have generated more than $102 million in state gaming taxes.