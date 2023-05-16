DUFFIELD, Va. — A group of area nonprofit organizations will host a community listening session May 31.

The groups include Appalachian Voices, Virginia Organizing, The Clinch Coalition and Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards. These monthly sessions are an open public forum for community members to discuss social, economic and environmental concerns in their communities and to connect with local grassroots organizations that are working on similar issues, according to a written statement.

The region has seen changes, ranging from the expansion of the renewable energy industry and eco-tourism to flooding and an increased number of abandoned mine lands in need of reclamation.

The Scott County listening session will take place at 5:30 pm on May 31 at Cove Ridge Center, 469 Cove Ridge Center Rd., Duffield.