 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Mayor, commission seats up for grabs

May 3 primary to kick off big Sullivan election year

  • Updated
  • 0
Early Voting Tennessee 04

In this Oct. 14, 2020 photo, Jason Booher, administrator of elections for Sullivan County, posts a sign outside of the Slater Center to let those standing in line know how long the wait will be to cast their votes. Wait time from this location was 15 minutes. This year's May 3 primary is approaching, and it will kick off a big election year in Sullivan County with all but two county offices on the ballots.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier file

It’s a big election year in Sullivan County.

Nearly all county offices are up for election, and who will hold office for years to come largely depends on what happens May 3. That’s when the Republican and Democratic parties will hold primaries to determine candidates for the Aug. 4 general election.

All but two county offices will be on the primary ballots, according to Jason Booher, administrator of elections in Sullivan County. The Republican Party has at least one candidate seeking nomination for each office on the primary ballot while just one Democratic is seeking a nomination.

Of the more than 30 offices on the Republican primary ballot, 14 will be contested, including nominations for county mayor, nine county commission districts and two county school board districts.

Angie Stanley challenges County Mayor Richard Venable, Jeret Ratliff opposes school board member Paul Robinson and Glenn Walden Jr. faces school board member Matthew Price, among other Republican primary contests.

People are also reading…

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and District Attorney Barry Staubus are among a number of Republican candidates who run unopposed, and barring the unlikely success of any write-in candidates, will remain in office.

Following the primaries, Republican nominees in three races — mayor and commission districts 7 and 9 — will face non-write-in opposition in August.

Two independents — Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver — are running for mayor, while County Commission hopefuls Lori Love, a Democrat, and Randall Bowers, an independent, look to knock off Republicans in Districts 7 and 9, respectively.

Early voting hours for the May primary begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 at the Sullivan County Election Commission Office in Blountville and end at 4 p.m. April 28. Registered voters also have the option to vote early at the Slater Center in Bristol and Civic Auditorium in Kingsport from 9 a.m. on April 21 and ending at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

For more, visit www.scelect.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion Senior High School student helps map historic cemetery

Marion Senior High School student helps map historic cemetery

Ally White is more familiar with the stories of the people buried in Round Hill Cemetery than most people. The Marion Senior High School senior has been keying all the information about the graves into new software to allow citizens and town officials to quickly find plots.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts