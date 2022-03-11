May 3 primary to kick off big Sullivan election year

It’s a big election year in Sullivan County.

Nearly all county offices are up for election, and who will hold office for years to come largely depends on what happens May 3. That’s when the Republican and Democratic parties will hold primaries to determine candidates for the Aug. 4 general election.

All but two county offices will be on the primary ballots, according to Jason Booher, administrator of elections in Sullivan County. The Republican Party has at least one candidate seeking nomination for each office on the primary ballot while just one Democratic is seeking a nomination.

Of the more than 30 offices on the Republican primary ballot, 14 will be contested, including nominations for county mayor, nine county commission districts and two county school board districts.

Angie Stanley challenges County Mayor Richard Venable, Jeret Ratliff opposes school board member Paul Robinson and Glenn Walden Jr. faces school board member Matthew Price, among other Republican primary contests.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and District Attorney Barry Staubus are among a number of Republican candidates who run unopposed, and barring the unlikely success of any write-in candidates, will remain in office.

Following the primaries, Republican nominees in three races — mayor and commission districts 7 and 9 — will face non-write-in opposition in August.

Two independents — Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver — are running for mayor, while County Commission hopefuls Lori Love, a Democrat, and Randall Bowers, an independent, look to knock off Republicans in Districts 7 and 9, respectively.

Early voting hours for the May primary begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 at the Sullivan County Election Commission Office in Blountville and end at 4 p.m. April 28. Registered voters also have the option to vote early at the Slater Center in Bristol and Civic Auditorium in Kingsport from 9 a.m. on April 21 and ending at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

For more, visit www.scelect.org.