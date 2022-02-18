Marsh Regional’s Pints for Paws blood drive begins Saturday

Marsh Regional Blood Center’s Pints for Paws blood drive will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, to Saturday, Feb. 26, in Marsh Regional’s blood donation centers in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City.

Donors will receive a commemorative Marsh Regional bandana for their four-legged family members and the opportunity to fill out a special paw print in honor or memory of a beloved pet. Additionally, Marsh Regional will make a $10 donation to the donor’s favorite animal supporting nonprofit.

“Pints for Paws is a great opportunity for folks to not only support their friends and neighbors, but also the animals who are in need in our communities,” Steffanie Sukel, director of Marsh Regional, said. “Many of our donors have huge hearts for animals, and we’re all excited for this opportunity to help dogs and cats who need forever homes.”

Pints for Paws will take place at Marsh Regional’s collection centers: 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport, 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City and 1996 W. State St., Bristol. All centers are open Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the Julia Davis Collection Center in Kingsport is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

When blood donors visit the collection centers and give, they will be able to select the shelter or nonprofit they want to support. Donors will also have the opportunity to write in a nonprofit of their choice.

“By taking an hour of their time, blood donors aren’t just saving lives of patients, but they’re lending a hand to animals who need help, too,” Sukel said.

Interested donors can call the donation center they wish to visit to make a blood donation appointment: Kingsport (423) 408-7500; Bristol (423) 652-0014; or Johnson City (423) 282-7090. Donors can visit Marsh Regional Blood Center to learn more about blood donation or schedule a blood drive. Appointments are not necessary to donate and walk-ins are welcome.

Additionally, donors are required to wear a surgical mask while donating and on all donation sites. If donors do not bring their own face covering, Marsh Regional will provide one.

As many as three lives can be saved each time someone donates blood — and donations to Marsh Regional stay local to help people in the Appalachian Highlands. Marsh Regional supplies blood to 25 regional medical facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.

In addition to the Pints for Paws blood drives, Marsh Regional will host blood drives across the Appalachian Highlands throughout February and March. Interested donors can visit www.marshblood.com to find a mobile drive near them.

To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate. Donors should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.

Additionally, Marsh Regional has updated its donor eligibility guidelines to reflect new federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards. Potential donors should call (423) 408-7500 to be pre-screened for eligibility.