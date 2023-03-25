MARION, Va. — The town of Marion has begun removing long-standing eyesores as part of a program to address blighted property.

The town has received numerous complaints about burned-out houses, properties abandoned and left to fill with overgrowth and rodents. Through its innovative BAUD program [Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, and Derelict], Marion is addressing the concerns by working with owners of these properties to remove them and to make way for new home development in neighborhoods throughout the town, according to a written statement.

“We are excited to get going,” said Marion Mayor David Helms. “Our citizens have asked us for years to help, and now, we’re finally making progress.”

The Marion Economic Development Authority, in partnership with the town of Marion, has acquired 48 properties across town through donations, tax sales and targeted purchases, based upon conditions of the structures.

Thirteen dilapidated structures have already been removed, with 18 more set to come down over the next two months.

“Our goal is to have 30 to 35 properties redeveloped by the end of the year,” said Town Manager Bill Rush. “The quicker we work, the faster we can get these properties back in the hands of people who want to build their homes on the lots – and that’s our ultimate goal.

“We want to remove substandard housing where people are forced to live in conditions that nobody should have to and to repurpose vacant properties that are currently wasted space into new safe, warm, attractive homes where any of us would be proud to live,” Rush said in the statement.

By removing the dilapidated, falling-in shells and replacing them with new houses, the Marion BAUD program will eventually lead to improved neighborhoods across town.

“The more nice places our folks can live means more folks living in Marion,” Mayor Helms said. “And more people means more opportunities for business, for recreation, for all the things that lead to quality of life and an even better Marion for our future.”