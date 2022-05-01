Marion water park on track to open in late May

Excitement is building as Marion’s water park prepares to open in about a month.

Marion Councilman Avery Cornett said the feedback he’s getting from community members has been strong. Cornett, who chairs the town council’s recreation committee, is pleased with the result. “It’s inspiring people to think more about recreation in the town of Marion,” he said at last week’s council meeting.

With the onetime basic municipal pool now filled with water and glimmering in the sunlight of spring days, Town Manager Bill Rush reported that at least 30 private parties have been booked at the waterpark already.

Rush noted that music and camera systems have been installed, lumber for some additional construction is on-site, and he believes town crews will finish the work easily by the planned Memorial Day weekend opening.

In the spring of 2021, the council decided to renovate and upgrade its outdoor pool. Along the way, town crews discovered even more work was needed at the pool, and so, in January, the town officials opted to grow the project even more and transform the pool into a water park. To do so, they’ve dedicated up to $525,000 of the town’s $5.7 million in federal pandemic relief money.

The water park will feature a beach entry, also known as a zero-entry pool, on its shallow end. Beach-entry pools are designed so that at least one side gradually slopes toward the water, allowing users to walk into the pool.

In the beach-entry pool area, the water would stay shallow and would be surrounded by an elevated splash pad and sitting wall.

The plans also call for the addition of a water slide in the deeper end as well as diving boards. A pergola with tables and chairs to provide shaded seating will be built, and background music will also be a new feature.

The pool house is being renovated to create a party/event room, and while the work is being done, the roof is being replaced, and restrooms are being refurbished.

An elevated playground is also in the works to be built in the spring of 2023.

Daily admission will remain at $5, the same entrance fee of recent years.

Season passes will also be available for the water park, which will be open through Labor Day weekend.

For the 85-day season, the pass will be $175 for children ages 3-11. A season pass will increase to $200 for youth ages 12-21 and $250 for individuals 22 and up.

Thursday evenings will be family night at the park. With the $5 per person admission, the town will provide hot dogs and drinking water, pool time and other activities.

A new rule this year does require that a guardian must be present with any child under 12, and so a non-swimming season pass will be available for $125.

With these extra charges particularly in mind, council member Susie Jennings has called for the town to develop some type of scholarship program to help lower-income families, and she volunteered to help with the endeavor. Jennings emphasized that she wants all children to be able to use the water park.

The water park will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

Except for Thursdays, individuals and groups may rent the water park for parties and events during the evening hours. For groups of one to 49, the fee will be $250. It will be $350 for 50-99 people; $400 for 100-149; and $500 for 150-200. Options are available to buy additional time or rent the party room. It will also be possible to lower costs by agreeing to not use the diving boards or slides.

The calendar with possible reservation dates will be available on Marion’s website — marionva.org. The website is the only avenue for booking parties.