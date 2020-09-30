Marion, Va., man arrested in Grayson church attack

A Marion, Virginia, man has been arrested in connection with a Grayson County church hatchet attack, the Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Gregory D. Graham, 31, has been charged with one count of malicious wounding. He was arrested at his home in Marion.

At 8:30 p.m. Sunday, about 20 people were gathered inside a church in the Troutdale community when a banging was heard on the doors at the main entrance, VSP said. An off-duty trooper opened the door and encountered a man and a dog standing just outside. The trooper asked if he could help, and the man yelled back at him, VSP said in a news release.

At that point, the VSP said the trooper observed the man holding a hatchet. As the trooper attempted to close the door, the man swung the hatchet and struck the back of the trooper’s hand. The trooper was able to close the door and directed the members of the congregation to immediately go to the church basement for their safety, the release states.

The release said the man and his dog then left the property, at which time the trooper assisted everyone safely to their vehicles. The off-duty trooper could hear the man yelling and howling from the woodline, the release states.