Marion PD to celebrate 80th anniversary in 2022

Then in 1928, the collector title fell out of use and its duties transferred to the treasurer. Clair said that made G.A. Snavely, who was initially appointed to the sergeant and collector post in 1918, the first person whose sole responsibility was to police the community.

Following Snavely, H.H. Groseclose became the town’s sergeant in 1936. Clair said it was Groseclose who began to transition the office more toward a solid department. While the office previously had one to two other policemen under the sergeant, and a night watchman was sporadically employed, the numbers often fluctuated between one and two officers until 1942. That year, the department saw growth with three men under Groseclose, who on Sept. 4, 1942, began to shift from the title of town sergeant to chief of police.

“In 1942, I think that’s where stability came in, and we weren’t doing any more back and forth,” Clair explained.

Since then, the department has grown into the Marion PD the community knows today. Though its history has brought a moment or two of shame, Clair said he believes it’s important to establish and document its identity based on its better moments, which give a sense of pride and something for officers to strive for.