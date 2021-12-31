Marion PD to celebrate 80th anniversary in 2022

The Marion Police Department will celebrate a big milestone in 2022. On Sept. 4, the department will turn 80 years old.
Marion officers will honor the anniversary year-round by wearing commemorative 80th-anniversary badges, and cranking out monthly historical tidbits through its Facebook page and through speaking events at various community organizations.
In addition to the 80th-anniversary badges to be worn by current officers, the department also plans to present retired Marion officers with their own commemorative badges during the town council’s September meeting.
Marion Police Chief John Clair believes it’s important for officers to know the department’s history.
“I think origin stories are important,” he said. “Isn’t that what grounds us in culture? Our family, our history, our national origin? Don’t we use that to orient ourselves in some way to reality? And, I think everyone from Appalachia should understand that. Like, Appalachian is an identity, just like being in the army is an identity, just like being a marine is an identity.”
But, pinpointing the department’s origins wasn’t as easy as locating some historical file documenting the department’s establishment. Its history, as it turned out, had not really been chronicled, Clair said. So, he dedicated a few weeks to digging through more than a century’s worth of town council minutes when he first came on board the police department.
Digging through the records, Clair learned that while the town had the authority to appoint someone to enforce its bylaws since its birth in 1835, it’s unclear how that was executed since the earliest surviving records date back only to 1888, 50 years after the town was founded. Those records, dated July 1, 1888, list Charles A. Pruner as the town’s sergeant and collector, and George R. Rider, as its policeman, though Clair suspects the records are not originals and that when they were transcribed the title “policeman” was made as a secondary note.
“They’re using the term sergeant and collector to describe policeman,” he explained, “but then they also use the term policeman, so it just strikes me that someone later who transcribed the document said, ‘Oh, well, he was the other cop’ kind of thing.”
At that time, Clair said, the office seems to have mainly acted as a tax office, with the sheriff’s office likely primarily responsible for performing law enforcement.
But, he explained that this two-man office would one day evolve into the Marion PD. In 1920, the collector’s duties were expanded to have the same powers of a deputy sheriff.
“So, I think in 1920, we can nail down the first chartered, verifiable police power in Marion,” Clair said.
Then in 1928, the collector title fell out of use and its duties transferred to the treasurer. Clair said that made G.A. Snavely, who was initially appointed to the sergeant and collector post in 1918, the first person whose sole responsibility was to police the community.
Following Snavely, H.H. Groseclose became the town’s sergeant in 1936. Clair said it was Groseclose who began to transition the office more toward a solid department. While the office previously had one to two other policemen under the sergeant, and a night watchman was sporadically employed, the numbers often fluctuated between one and two officers until 1942. That year, the department saw growth with three men under Groseclose, who on Sept. 4, 1942, began to shift from the title of town sergeant to chief of police.
“In 1942, I think that’s where stability came in, and we weren’t doing any more back and forth,” Clair explained.
Since then, the department has grown into the Marion PD the community knows today. Though its history has brought a moment or two of shame, Clair said he believes it’s important to establish and document its identity based on its better moments, which give a sense of pride and something for officers to strive for.
Clair and the rest of his team intend to see that growth and pride extend into the decades to come, while focusing on accreditation and professionalism.
“Leading an organization from its history to its destiny is what our 80th anniversary is all about,” Clair said.
The department has put a big focus in recent years on becoming an accredited agency. It was given the all-clear during a mock policy assessment earlier this year and will undergo a three-day final assessment in March. In order to gain accreditation, a department must show proof that it meets 747 standards set by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.
Virginia is home to approximately 370 law enforcement agencies. At the time Marion PD underwent its mock policy assessment earlier this year, only 99 were accredited by VLEPSC and 52 accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.