Marion man sentenced in cross-burning case

A Marion, Virginia, man who burned a cross on the front yard of an African American family in June 2020 following a civil rights protest, was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison.

James Brown, 41, pleaded guilty in April to criminal interference with federally protected housing rights based upon the victim’s race.

“When Brown burned a cross in the victim’s front yard, he carried out a despicable act of intimidation, interfered with a federally protected housing right, and broke a serious federal law,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bubar said the sentence demonstrates that “such threatening acts of hatred” will be investigated and prosecuted.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador said there is zero tolerance for someone violating anyone’s civil rights. He said civil rights violations continue to be a top priority for the FBI. He asked that anyone with knowledge of a hate crime report it to law enforcement.

Brown burned a cross on the front yard of an African American family in the early morning hours of June 14, 2020. One of the family members, 17-year-old Travon Brown, had organized a civil rights protest the day before in Marion.