Marion man dies in Smyth County crash

CHILHOWIE, Va. — A Marion man died Friday and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Smyth County, officials said.

A Chrysler 200 was traveling north on Route 11 when it crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming Jeep Liberty, according to the Virginia State Police. The 40-year female driver of the Chrysler and an 8-year-old passenger in the Jeep were taken to area hospitals. The 72-year-old male driver of the Jeep died.