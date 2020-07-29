Marion man arraigned in cross burning case, trial date set for February

ABINGDON, Va. – A Marion man accused of burning a cross in the yard of a neighbor who led a Black Lives Matter rally in their town was arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.
James Brown, 40, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month on charges of lying to federal agents, criminal interference with fair housing based on the victim’s race and using fire in commission of a felony. He was also charged with possessing firearms while unlawfully using a controlled substance.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges and Magistrate Judge Pamela Sargent set a trial date of Feb. 8-12 of next year.
The case stems from a reported cross burning in the early morning hours of June 14 outside the home of Travon Brown, an African-American 17-year-old who organized a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Marion the previous day. James Brown and Travon Brown are not related.
Federal authorities filed a criminal complaint against James Brown last month. At a preliminary hearing on June 30, Sargent granted bail at $25,000 and the case was sent to the grand jury, which indicted Brown on July 21.
Sargent said Wednesday that Brown could continue to stay on bail with the same conditions she previously set, which include that he must stay away from Travon Brown’s family and witnesses.
Wednesday’s hearing lasted about 15 minutes. Brown answered a few questions from the judge, telling the court that he understood the charges against him and that he pleaded not guilty. Public defender Nancy Combs Dickenson-Vicars represented him during the proceeding.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Lee read the maximum penalties Brown could face if found guilty of the four charges. This includes up to an 8-year sentence and/or a $250,000 fine for the false statements charge and up to 10 years and/or a $250,000 fine for each of the other three charges.
Speaking through a black face covering with an eagle design on it, Brown declined to comment following the hearing. Face masks are required in the courthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the June 30 hearing, a federal agent told the court that Brown admitted to witnesses that he burned the cross.
tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson