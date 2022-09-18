Marion High football team makes a special memory for young fan

Finn Medley would like nothing better than to grow up and play football with the Scarlet Hurricanes.

But it’s only a dream because Finn isn’t able to play contact sports.

Finn was born with a bicuspid aortic valve, and playing rough sports could be deadly for him. So he watches and cheers and dreams.

Then last month a very special gift made his 8th birthday as close to a dream come true as he could hope.

It began with an idea from one of his teachers.

“I have a friend, one of Finn’s teachers, and she thought how cool would it be to get an old helmet and have the team sign it and give it to Finn,” his mother, Jessica Mathena Medley, said.

The family, including dad, David Medley, pastor of Brookside Baptist Church, and two other children, live in Sugar Grove. They’re big fans of the Marion Senior High School Scarlet Hurricanes football team regularly attending the games. Finn’s older brother attends the high school and his sister is at the middle school.

Jessica said the idea went from just having the team sign the helmet to giving it to Finn themselves.

“How awesome is that?” she asked. “We had to keep it secret until the event.”

It was to help celebrate Finn’s birthday on Aug. 27.

“The game was on August 26th, and he wanted to go and that would have been enough,” Jessica said. But it wasn’t enough for the family who arranged the special presentation to take place before the game.

“I told him we had a few errands to run and pulled into the school parking lot. He said, ‘What are we doing here?’ And just followed us into the cafeteria where the team was having a meal. They were waiting and ready.”

The team presented Finn with the helmet they had all signed and then sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

“He was so tickled and we were so touched as well,” Jessica said. “They really catered to him. He was even able to go on the field. They all took the time after the game to give Finn a high five.”

“It was just a blessing. Very touching,” she said.

Finn loves sports, especially football, Jessica said. He was diagnosed with the heart condition when he was three years old so he isn’t able to play football.

The helmet, worn by a team member and signed by all of them, is a very special gift, something sentimental that Finn can treasure, she said.

“A huge thank you to Tonya Dancy and Matthew Neese for getting this gift for Finn and making it happen while we all kept it a secret until right at show time,” Jessica wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to Marion Hurricane Football players and coaches who as well made this happen and made this kid’s dream come true. He said, ‘I’ve always wanted a Marion football helmet.’ Y’all don’t know how special this is to Finn and to us!”

Jessica said it was quite a shock for Finn.

“I don’t think he knew what to say, he was so surprised,” she said. “He absolutely loved it. He wanted to take it to the game and to the restaurant.”

It meant so much, Jessica said, for these young men to do this for her son. Fans are watching them, both big and small, and a gesture like this really makes a difference.

“Just a few minutes out of a day for them, made a memory of a lifetime for him.”