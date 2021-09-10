Marion has long history of remembering 9/11

MARION, Va. — Ken Heath almost chokes up remembering that infamous day 20 years ago when nearly 3,000 people were killed in what is described as the nation’s deadliest act of terrorism in history.
Heath, director of community and economic development for the town of Marion, was in a business meeting on Sept. 11, 2001. He and a downtown promotions committee were planning fall festivities when he learned that America was under attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
“We watched the horror unfold on television. We were in shock and sickened by what we saw,” Heath said. “The tragedy of Sept. 11 changed America forever. I later realized this was the Pearl Harbor of my generation.”
Two decades later, the town leader still vows to never forget — and to always honor — the many lives lost and the countless front-line heroes who were there to help.
The town organizes an annual program in front of a 4,000 pound steel beam salvaged from the World Trade Center. The steel was installed in a permanent memorial outside the Marion Volunteer Fire Department in 2013.
“Unfortunately, what we went through that tragic day is not as prevalent in people’s minds as it was those first few years. Twenty years later, we have kids starting college and entering the military who were not even born back then,” said Heath. “It’s always been my passion to keep the memory alive.”
The Sept. 11 program
To recapture the spirit felt that tragic day, the Smyth County town is holding a program to recognize the 20th anniversary at noon Saturday at Marion Fire Hall, 231 West Main St.
Members and families of all area law enforcement, life-saving crews, rescue squads, fire departments, veterans and active military will be honored as part of the 30-minute program.
Marion VFW Post 4667 will present presentation of the colors, a ceremony that marks an anniversary or event in the history of a particular regiment.
In a silent honor, guards will be posted that morning beginning at 7 a.m. at the fire hall. A formal program will begin at noon. Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffin, R-9th, and David Helms, the mayor of Marion, have been invited to make presentations.
Trooper Gavin Scott, a member of the Virginia State Police Department’s Law Honor Guard, will play bagpipes.
A bell-tolling ceremony will be held for the fallen firefighters.
“It’s a very moving program,” said Heath, who will show a video from former President George W. Bush, who has received invitations to attend the annual memorial programs in Marion.
On the 10th anniversary of Sept. 11, Heath wrote to George Bush to ask if he would be guest speaker at that year’s program. Heath received a call from a staff member who said he was committed to attend a similar program in New York City.
Since then, Heath and the former president have swapped letters, he said. Heath sent him one of the Virginia flags that flew atop the steel beam when it was being transported to Southwest Virginia. According to Heath, the flag is exhibited in the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, Texas.
According to Heath, Marion participates in commemorative events that many small towns in the region do not observe.
“We just commemorated the National Spirit of ‘45 Day, the second Sunday in August that recognizes the end of World War II,” Heath said. “These are benchmark moments in American history and they are still part of our living history. We need to stand up and say ‘this is important to us.’”
As mayor, Helms hopes members of the community and visitors will take time to participate in the program and remember the many people who lost their lives or were injured in the tragedy.
“It’s so important that we remember. It’s part of our history,” said Helms who believes the program is a two-fold memorial, remembering those who served in 9/11 as well as those first-responders who continue to serve today.
An opportunity to serve
For many people, Sept. 11 is marked as a day of service in local communities across the country.
Feeling a sense of duty and patriotism after 9/11, Heath joined the volunteer fire department in 2003 and served about 10 years. He felt a strong connection with the firefighters who served during Sept. 11.
Although he was hundreds of miles from Ground Zero, Heath was inspired to do something else to make a difference. When the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the steel from the Twin Towers, started a formal program around 2006 to disperse the artifacts, Heath entered the town in the competitive process.
“I wrote from my heart what it would mean to me and for the community to receive an artifact to display in town,” Heath said. “I actually didn’t think any more about it until one day I received a package notifying me I had been chosen to receive a piece of the World Trade Center steel.”
In reply, Heath said he would be grateful for any size of steel.
“We were just honored to be considered,” he said. “Virginia Tech received a piece of steel the size of two bricks. I figured we’d get something like that, and we’d put it in a nice safe box and display it in the council chambers.”
As it turns out, the town was awarded a sizeable piece of steel — a 14-foot, four-ton piece of high beam steel. According to Heath, it is one of the largest through the program between Atlanta and Baltimore.
He was among five members of the Marion Volunteer Fire Department who traveled to New York to retrieve the steel on a flatbed trailer.
Accompanying the local firefighters was Andrew Moss, chief of police in Chilhowie who was an investigative lieutenant in the Marion Police Department at the time.
On the way home, he escorted the steel piece, which was wrapped in American flags.
“Down the interstate, people reacted as they passed us. Everyone was honking and waving,” Moss said. “A highlight for me was when we passed a military convoy traveling down the road. You could tell they were celebrating with us. It was very uplifting to see that.”
Looking back
The time spent in New York was “one of the most remarkable weeks” of Heath’s life, he said.
He and the others walked around the city, visiting with police officers, firefighters and EMT stations — giving hugs, sharing stories and trading patches.
“We went to a little church, one of the few places at Ground Zero not destroyed. In firefighter T-shirts, we did our own bell tolling ceremony there,” said Heath.
Money was donated by many local individuals and groups to pay for the trip and to build platforms for the steel piece. It sits on two gray blocks to represent the Twin Towers. Plaques that surround the steel beam tell the story of the attacks and the relic.
Lights were added, by public donation, a year after the formal dedication of the memorial.
“Especially on dark nights, you can see points of light reaching toward the sky,” said Heath. “It’s pretty amazing.”
