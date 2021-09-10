Marion has long history of remembering 9/11

On the 10th anniversary of Sept. 11, Heath wrote to George Bush to ask if he would be guest speaker at that year’s program. Heath received a call from a staff member who said he was committed to attend a similar program in New York City.

Since then, Heath and the former president have swapped letters, he said. Heath sent him one of the Virginia flags that flew atop the steel beam when it was being transported to Southwest Virginia. According to Heath, the flag is exhibited in the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, Texas.

According to Heath, Marion participates in commemorative events that many small towns in the region do not observe.

“We just commemorated the National Spirit of ‘45 Day, the second Sunday in August that recognizes the end of World War II,” Heath said. “These are benchmark moments in American history and they are still part of our living history. We need to stand up and say ‘this is important to us.’”

As mayor, Helms hopes members of the community and visitors will take time to participate in the program and remember the many people who lost their lives or were injured in the tragedy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}