Marion congregation leaves a living legacy of love in honor of an 8-year-old fire victim

In Lynchburg, a young white oak tree is growing that Alisa Crosby hopes to see for at least a week each year.

In 20 years, the mother imagines sitting under its shade with the adult versions of those who are now Marion Baptist Church’s children and youth. They’ll relax there together after working hard to help others, all the while serving God and celebrating the memory of Niko Crosby.

Eight-year-old Niko died in a house fire in the Hall Addition of Marion just after midnight on April 15.

These months later, his mom, Alisa, said she and Niko’s family and friends continue to grieve and take life day to day.

While tears were shed last month at the annual statewide missions camp at Eagle Eyrie Baptist Conference Center, Alisa reflected, “Niko loved it there.”

The first year Niko went, she remembered that he was still a preschooler, but especially connected with packing meals for those in need in Haiti.

“He felt like he was part of something bigger than himself,” she said. “The value of giving – it really stuck with him.”

This year, the MBC team, in conjunction with other youngsters from around Virginia helped package more than 14,200 packages each containing six to eight meals. Those packages are also headed to Haiti.

Niko, his mom recalled, “was not scared of a little hard work” and seemed to know its value. “He was beyond his years sometimes,” Alisa said.

While Niko typically offered the world a mischievous smile, Alisa described him as “so caring, so determined, confident and very strong willed.”

At one of his last soccer games, she encouraged Niko to take a break. He replied, “No, Mom. I’m pushing my body to the limit.”

With Niko’s determination in mind and his older brother Elijah ready to return to mission camp, Alisa kept up the family tradition and went too.

She was glad she did.

“They teach such good lessons about helping the community,… the world. It’s a great experience for children,” she said.

At the week’s end, under the direction of MBC’s children’s minister, Lisa Dockery, the children dedicated the white oak in Niko’s memory. MBC’s children and youth planted the tree.

The oak, Alisa said, is like Niko “small but it’s got something big inside.”

Seeing all the children and how much Niko meant to them and the Eagle Eyrie staff, “just warms my heart,” Alisa reflected.

During the ceremony, Dockery read from Shel Silverstein’s book The Giving Tree. She noted some of Niko’s traits: strong, helpful, generous, giving, kind, caring, and loving. The children received a handout with those characteristics on limbs extending from a tree trunk that featured a photo of Niko.

“I hope all the kids keep coming back and remembering the story of Niko… and want to be generous, hardworking, and kind,” Alisa said.

She plans to keep coming back to help with the camp.

“I’m excited to grow old and go back and see the tree grow,” she said.