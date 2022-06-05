Marine swimmers reunite in Wytheville

For years, Geoffrey Werth wondered what happened to an old Marine buddy of his. The two formed a strong bond in the early 1990s when they were assigned to train as scout swimmers in California. Werth searched online for his friend several times without success.

“I looked for him for at least five years,” Werth said. “You get separated and everyone moves on and you never see each other again.”

Then, finally, Werth asked a third friend for help searching. And in just a few minutes, Werth had contact information for his friend, James Strickland of Garner, North Carolina.

The two veterans texted and spoke on the phone several times over the past two years, and they recently came face-to-face again when Strickland visited Werth at his home on Freedom Lane in Wytheville.

Speaking before Strickland arrived, Werth said his friend was one of the biggest influences in his life.

“He was highly trained, and he was a great trainer,” Werth said. “He led by example all of the time. He’s just a super-great guy. If I had to follow someone into combat, it would be him. And he led me to the Lord. He took me to the chaplain when I was having problems.”

Strickland said he and Werth connected because they were both country boys 3,000 miles away from home.

“I didn’t realize he lived right here by where we come to visit my friend in Burke’s Garden. When I found out it was that close, I said we have to come see you on the way there or on the way back. And that’s what we did, said Strickland, who traveled to Wytheville with his fiancée, Christina Greene.

The bond between the two men remains strong even after nearly three decades apart. Together, they trained to become scout swimmers, whose primary duty is to swim ahead to secure a beach landing site for their fellow Marines.

“Scout swimming was one of the toughest courses I ever went through,” Strickland said of the grueling training that included learning how to swim while wearing and/or carrying clothing, a wet suit, a rifle, fins and a backpack.

“They’d drop us off about 1,000 meters [more than a half-mile] out, and we’d swim in,” Strickland said.

They also trained for cold weather survival, too.

Werth served four in the Marines, spreading his time between Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and Camp Pendleton and 29 Palms in California, the country’s largest Marine base. His strong swimming skills landed him in training to become a scout swimmer.

Strickland served four years in a career that took him all over Southeast Asia. He was one of the first Marines to raid the beaches of Somalia during Operation Restore Hope, a 1992 American-led initiative on behalf of the United Nations to create a safe environment for conducting humanitarian operations in Somalia during the county’s civil war. Strickland also worked as a scout sniper during his military career.

“He’s the real deal,” Werth said.

Strickland said that reuniting with Werth has helped him remember parts of their training that he had forgotten thanks to a head injury he suffered during his time with the Marines.

“I lost some short- and long-term memory,” he said. “He [Werth] was going through different stuff we went through together, and it kind of blew my mind, some of the stuff that happened … stuff blew up in our faces. He went over it with me, and some I don’t remember. But he remembers it all.”

Strickland, who organizes a Facebook reunion page for the Marines with whom he served, said that it’s his opinion that the camaraderie and brotherhood felt by Marines is beyond anything other groups experience.

“It’s just because of the training we went through is harder than any other branch, and it builds a bond between Marines. We are the first ones to fight, and we have to know we have each other’s back and know the guy beside you will take a bullet for you and take someone out before they take you out or your buddy out,” Strickland said. “It builds a brotherhood you can’t find anywhere else. It’s something you don’t find other places. Sometimes us guys have a stronger bond with each other than we do with our own families.”

Werth said it was hard for him to believe that he finally reconnected with the friend who meant so much to him during one phase of his life.

“Nearly 30 years have gone by, and we are as close as if we just left off,” Werth said. “We are going to make sure that we stay in touch for evermore.”

