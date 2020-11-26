Marijuana legalization now a possibility for Virginia

The study’s authors also said that legalization could also allow the state to clear people’s criminal records of prior marijuana offenses. More than half of the 120,000 people in Virginia convicted of marijuana offenses over the past decade were Black, according to the study. It said that Black residents are much more likely to be arrested and convicted for marijuana possession than white residents and residents of other racial and ethnic backgrounds.

“Expungement can significantly improve economic opportunities for individuals with prior convictions through improved job prospects and increased access to state and federal assistance programs,” the authors wrote.

But the study also cautioned that lawmakers should think through and address the potential negative impacts of legalizing pot — including more overconsumption and underage consumption of the drug.

And legalization entails a host of questions the state will need to answer, the authors said. Among them: What should the legal age be for recreational marijuana consumption? How much should a person be allowed to have, and where should they be allowed to consume it? Who should get licenses to grow, process, distribute and sell weed? And who should regulate it?

'I’d like to see more details'