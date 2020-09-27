Many festivals in SW Va. and NE Tenn. have been canceled due to COVID-19

“And it became more and more clear to us,” Baker said. “As the illness progressed over the summer, it was clear to us that we did not have the type of event that could keep people as safe as we wanted to do it.”

As many as 40,000 people attend the Bristol festival each September, though not all pay ticket prices that start at $75 for the weekend. That attendance number also accounts for employees, musicians, volunteers and free admissions for downtown workers or residents.

Baker declined to release ticket sales figures and expenses for the festival but did note that gross ticket sales do not account for the costs of the festival in terms of paying for staging, lighting, banners, advertising and performers. It must rely on sponsors, Baker said.

To help offset costs, Rhythm & Roots Reunion held a “Festival Heroes” campaign, in which organizers encouraged patrons to keep this year’s tickets for next year or to donate the value rather than ask for a refund.

So far, Baker said, “We’ve had a very good response.”

In 2019, in addition to all the music, the festival featured 26 food vendors and 47 craft spaces, Baker said.