Many festivals in SW Va. and NE Tenn. have been canceled due to COVID-19

J.W. Hornsby stood determined to make Plumb Alley Day happen in 2020, despite the news of the nasty COVID-19 pandemic rapidly spreading across the United States.
This longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon serves as chairman of the single-day event, held traditionally on the last Saturday before Memorial Day.
Weather for Plumb Alley Day each May is usually perfect — with temperatures in the 70s or 80s. And very little rain. In fact, Hornsby said, this festival went 16 years without raindrops.
But, this year, the COVID-19 pandemic surely rained down on this fundraiser, which usually attracts 7,000 visitors to downtown Abingdon, seeking treasures from about 130 vendors.
Spring festivals such as Plumb Alley Day began falling off the calendar like dominoes in a row. Two examples: The Creeper Trail Festival in Abingdon and Trail Days in Damascus went kaput.
Then, just a few days before May 23, the time of Plumb Alley Day, the event was postponed until August.
“I was pretty determined to go forward with it and reschedule,” Hornsby said.
Even so, as the summer rolled on, it was clear the virus was only getting worse.
“The linchpin was the Virginia Highlands Festival canceled,” Hornsby said. “And we thought, ‘That was a much bigger festival.’ And we couldn’t fight the trends.”
Back in Bristol
Across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, this year’s canceled festivals have placed big dents in budgets from Abingdon to Bristol to Big Stone Gap. Cancellations have put dents in groups that stage festivals as fundraisers and forced artists to stay home instead of traveling like weekend warriors to sell their handmade treasures in tents. It’s also had a trickle-down effect on civic clubs trying to raise money at public gatherings to donate to charities and other organizations.
The Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, for example, usually receives $5,000 each year from the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon. But, this year, the library got only $1,000.
Notably, in Bristol, after preparing for a schedule change to accommodate races at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Rhythm & Roots Reunion was canceled for September.
Each year, this festival features about 130 performers playing various shows across several stages, said marketing specialist Charlene Baker, 50.
“We waited until festival season kicks off, usually around March with other festivals,” Baker said. “And then we saw other huge festivals getting canceled one after another.”
Southwest Virginia’s similar FloydFest was put on the shelf for 2020.
“And it became more and more clear to us,” Baker said. “As the illness progressed over the summer, it was clear to us that we did not have the type of event that could keep people as safe as we wanted to do it.”
As many as 40,000 people attend the Bristol festival each September, though not all pay ticket prices that start at $75 for the weekend. That attendance number also accounts for employees, musicians, volunteers and free admissions for downtown workers or residents.
Baker declined to release ticket sales figures and expenses for the festival but did note that gross ticket sales do not account for the costs of the festival in terms of paying for staging, lighting, banners, advertising and performers. It must rely on sponsors, Baker said.
To help offset costs, Rhythm & Roots Reunion held a “Festival Heroes” campaign, in which organizers encouraged patrons to keep this year’s tickets for next year or to donate the value rather than ask for a refund.
So far, Baker said, “We’ve had a very good response.”
In 2019, in addition to all the music, the festival featured 26 food vendors and 47 craft spaces, Baker said.
“And we have dozens of nonprofits who come and set up and give things away during our children’s event during Saturday mornings.”
Home Craft Days
From Bristol to Big Stone Gap, both musicians and craft vendors are losing earned income from the cancellation of festivals along The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.
This year, Home Craft Days would have been a big event in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, on the campus of Mountain Empire Community College during the third weekend of October.
The festival draws dozens of crafters paying booth fees.
“And most of our vendors have asked for their booth fees to be moved forward to next year, which we have done,” said festival organizer Michael Gilley, director of library services, archives and cultural heritage programs at the college.
Not having a festival will equal to a drop in the town’s tourism traffic, Gilley said.
“Our local businesses will lose some patronage because we will not have as many visitors to our area with the festival canceled,” Gilley said. “Our vendors will suffer the greatest loss because the festivals are their income and most festivals, at least in our region, have canceled this year due to COVID-19.”
No tents for 2020
It’s not just musicians and vendors who suffer. Storytellers, as well, have been shuttered off stages due to the coronavirus.
This year’s National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee, won’t happen, either — at least, not in person.
You won’t find the big tents pitched in the park near the Chester Inn.
“We’re just doing it online,’ said Kiran Singh Sirah 44, the president of the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough.
“Of course, it’s been a difficult year for many people,” Sirah aaid. “We would love to have an in-person event, but we can’t do that. It’s just not safe.”
That’s why Sirah orchestrated moving to a digital platform — and now hopes to attract an international audience.
“We’ve maintained our sponsors and support,” he said.
But losing the in-person festival has a detrimental effect on Jonesborough and the Tri-Cities, according to Sirah, because the National Storytelling Festival posts an $8 million economic impact.
“We can’t just give up”
Launched in 1949, the Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon ranks as one of the longest-running annual events in Southwest Virginia.
But it didn’t’ happen this year.
And that’s had Becky Brett, 50, the executive director, scrambling at times to keep the organization alive.
To stay afloat, the festival has taken out a $150,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan to cover expenses, including Brett’s salary, while also nabbing $10,000 in federal CARES Act funding.
Unfortunately, in 2020, this festival became one more empty item on calendars for artists who rely on such events to make a living, Brett said.
And that’s not just the potters and the painters selling their wares in Abingdon.
Brett figured this 10-day extravaganza also provides jobs for hundreds of musicians, actors, performers and storytellers.
Canceling the festival could have been costly, Brett said.
“Fortunately, contracts are written pretty well,” she said. “We didn’t lose any money that we had already paid. There were two music contracts that we were able to transfer to next year. There were two bands that wanted non-refundable deposits. We worked with our management to be able to schedule them to next year’s festival.”
This summer, with no festival, Brett and a cast of volunteers returned to the drawing board.
“It switched from learning and adapting this year to doing some really deep soul searching within the organization,” Brett said. “Now, even though it looks like we’re dormant, there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes. And thank God we were able to do it.”
As an offshoot of the festival, Brett plans to promote a couple of upcoming events.
First is the Plein Air Festival, arriving in Abingdon on Oct. 8-10 with outdoor painters.
Next, on weekends in November and December, plans are shaping up to hold craft shows on the grounds of the Martha Washington Inn — the place where the Virginia Highlands Festival began.
“We will have a little piece of the festival — still working,” said Brett. “It will be a curated show with festival favorites.”
As for next year, Brett remains “very, very strongly against” canceling, she said — even if there is no vaccine for COVID-19.
“We can’t just give up,” she said. “We need community. We need connection. And my job is to create the circumstances for creativity and joy and fun.”
Mistletoe Market
While the Virginia Highlands Festival pops up on the calendars for late July and early August, the Mistletoe Market lands on the first weekend of each November at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.
Both are in Abingdon, a town that has suffered from declining meals and lodging taxes this year, due to lower-than-anticipated tourism traffic.
Mistletoe Market usually draws thousands to the center on the campus of Virginia Highlands Community College.
And those thousands of shoppers also help the William King Museum of Art make about $80,000 per year from Mistletoe Market.
This year, though, none of that is happening.
You’ll find a virtual market online, but it’s not expected to generate income for the museum, said Betsy White, executive director of the William King Museum of Art.
“We hated to have to cancel it for sure for lots of reasons,” White said. “We canceled it out of prudence, for safety. ... We just decided to err on the side of caution.”
Damascus
While Abingdon has suffered losses due to lower tourism numbers this year, so has Damascus with the cancellation of Trail Days in May.
“The town took a hell of a hit,” said Mayor Jack McGrady, 72. “We make a lot of money off of Trail Days.”
The event lures about 20,000 visitors over the course of a week. And that should have sent cash registers ringing with beer, food and cigarettes sales, which, in turn, generate lots of tax income for this tiny town at the juncture of the Appalachian Trail and the Virginia Creeper Trail in Washington County, Virginia.
“Our businesses are the ones that really prosper on Trail Days,” McCrady said.
In all, the town usually earns about $200,000 from taxes and rentals during Trail Days, McCrady said.
Back to the day
As far as Plumb Alley Day goes, the rescheduled event did not happen in August. But Hornsby remains optimistic that the festival can happen next year on May 29, 2021.
“We’re hoping to be ready to go next year,” Hornsby said. “That’s our plan.”
Today, this teacher from Abingdon still laments the loss of Plumb Alley Day in 2020.
“It was our biggest fundraiser,” Hornsby said. “And all we exist for is to raise money and donate it to kids’ groups.”
Annually, the $16,000 profit made by the Kiwanis Club is split among 40 groups that range from the Washington County Public Library to school bands and a technology club.
Not holding the festival means not having the means to make donations.
“And we really haven’t made up for that,” Hornsby said. “You can’t just snap your fingers and net $16,000 in a situation like this. It just doesn’t exist.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.