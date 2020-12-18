Man wanted in girlfriend’s death shoots self, crashes near Bristol

“During the interview, he identified a vehicle that Davenport was driving,” Laitinen said. “He had changed vehicles. He was no longer driving the white van that we had been looking for.”

Kingsport police put out a “be-on-the-lookout” alert for Davenport.

“The Kingsport Police Department actually came upon him while they were still interviewing the citizen and a pursuit entailed from them,” Laitinen said.

The pursuit followed Stone Drive and U.S. Highway 11W into Sullivan County. Deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit as it traveled through the Blountville area toward Bristol.

“At some point in the pursuit, Mr. Davenport leaned out the window and shot himself in the head,” Laitinen said. “The car immediately wrecked, hit a tree and flipped. Mr. Davenport was dead at the scene.”

Highway 11W near JH Fauver Road was closed for a few hours as officers from multiple agencies investigated the shooting and crash.

Laitinen said investigators believe the weapon Davenport used to shoot himself was the one used to shoot Belt.