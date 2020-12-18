Man wanted in girlfriend’s death shoots self, crashes near Bristol

The search for a Gray, Tennessee, man wanted in connection with the death of his on-again, off-again girlfriend ended Thursday when the man stuck his head out of his car window during a pursuit with police and fatally shot himself in the head, authorities said.
Ralph Eugene Davenport, 47, died at the scene along U.S. Highway 11W near Bristol, where a manhunt suddenly ended Thursday morning. Davenport had been wanted on a first-degree murder charge after Leslie Dawn Belt, 43, was shot and killed Tuesday outside a Washington County apartment.
“We’ve been looking for the last 24 hours for Ralph Davenport,” Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Belt was killed during a domestic situation that took place at an apartment on Ford Creek Road in Gray, Laitinen said.
“They had been dating off and on again,” the chief deputy said. “They had been arguing in the front yard.”
Witnesses said Davenport shot Belt three times in front of the apartment.
Davenport, a convicted felon, fled the scene prior to police arrival. He had been last seen driving a white 2001 Ford van.
On Thursday morning, the Kingsport Police Department received a call from a citizen who said they had information about Davenport’s whereabouts.
“During the interview, he identified a vehicle that Davenport was driving,” Laitinen said. “He had changed vehicles. He was no longer driving the white van that we had been looking for.”
Kingsport police put out a “be-on-the-lookout” alert for Davenport.
“The Kingsport Police Department actually came upon him while they were still interviewing the citizen and a pursuit entailed from them,” Laitinen said.
The pursuit followed Stone Drive and U.S. Highway 11W into Sullivan County. Deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit as it traveled through the Blountville area toward Bristol.
“At some point in the pursuit, Mr. Davenport leaned out the window and shot himself in the head,” Laitinen said. “The car immediately wrecked, hit a tree and flipped. Mr. Davenport was dead at the scene.”
Highway 11W near JH Fauver Road was closed for a few hours as officers from multiple agencies investigated the shooting and crash.
Laitinen said investigators believe the weapon Davenport used to shoot himself was the one used to shoot Belt.
Davenport has a long criminal history in the region dating back to at least 1993, when he was found guilty of shooting and killing a man in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in that case and sentenced to five years in prison.
In 2014, Davenport — then of Elizabethton — was one of more than 50 people arrested in a multi-jurisdiction methamphetamine investigation. He was sent to federal prison to serve 114 months on a number of meth charges and released on parole in September 2018. He has since been on federal supervised parole, according to Laitinen.
“He had killed someone before,” Laitinen said Thursday. “He had told people he would not go back to jail.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.