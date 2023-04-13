BRISTOL, Tenn. — Police say a city man died last month after being struck by a train.

Jeremy D. Hall, 34, was struck while riding a bicycle within the tracks of the Norfolk-Southern railroad just after 8 p.m., on March 28, according to a written statement.

Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to the area of Hazelwood Street and Delaware Avenue to a report of an accident involving a pedestrian and train.

The investigation revealed Hall was wearing headphones and was struck from behind while the train reversed on the tracks. Detectives with the BTPD responded, along with an investigator with Norfolk Southern, to process the scene. The investigation revealed no indication of foul play, according to the statement.

The body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City. The investigation is ongoing, pending autopsy results.