Man struck by vehicle, dies in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A man possibly attempting to retrieve an item was struck by a vehicle Thursday and died in Sullivan County, Tennessee, authorities said.

Herbert Bates, 73, of Blountville, was struck by a 2003 Ford Taurus on state Route 394 at Big Hollow Road at 2:43 p.m. Thursday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said in a report. Bates died of his injuries, and the driver of the Ford, Johnnie Freeman, 73, of Blountville, was also injured.

“Male subject walked into roadway and was struck by (Ford),” the THP report stated.

It’s unknown what item the man was trying to retrieve. The crash remains under investigation, the THP said.

The crash follows another fatal pedestrian crash in Sullivan County nearly a week earlier. Last Saturday, an Indiana woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in front of Bristol Motor Speedway.

On Friday, a Bristol Tennessee Police Department officer said the crash on Volunteer Parkway remains under investigation.