 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sentenced to 75 years for incident in Hurley
0 comments
top story

Man sentenced to 75 years for incident in Hurley

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph L. Rayburn

Joseph L. Rayburn

A Burnwell, Kentucky man pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and was sentenced to 75 years in prison for a Sept. 5, 2020 incident in Buchanan County.

Joseph L. Rayburn, 44, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious shooting of a firearm at an occupied law enforcement vehicle, possession of a schedule I and schedule II controlled substance and eluding law enforcement.

All the charges are connected to an encounter Rayburn had with Lieutenant Brandon Hall of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office while Hall was on patrol in Hurley last year.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hall attempted to make a traffic stop, but instead of stopping, a press release from Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington said Rayburn sped up to a high rate of speed. The release says Rayburn rammed a sheriff’s office cruiser during the chase and fired a shot toward Hall through his window.

Deputies were able to wreck Rayburn’s vehicle which led to a brief standoff between Rayburn and law enforcement where Rayburn used his female passenger as a human shield. The standoff ended when Rayburn threw his pistol out of the car window and officers pulled him through the driver’s-side window and restrained him.

“Violence toward our police officers who serve and protect the citizens of our county will not be tolerated by my office,” Arrington said. “Rayburn’s actions are unjustifiable, and they are the behavior of a violent criminal who should be in prison, not roaming the streets of our commonwealth.”

The 75-year sentence comes with 60 years of the sentence suspended on the condition Rayburn serves 15 years in prison and completes 10 years of supervised probation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts