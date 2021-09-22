Man sentenced to 75 years for incident in Hurley

A Burnwell, Kentucky man pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer and was sentenced to 75 years in prison for a Sept. 5, 2020 incident in Buchanan County.

Joseph L. Rayburn, 44, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious shooting of a firearm at an occupied law enforcement vehicle, possession of a schedule I and schedule II controlled substance and eluding law enforcement.

All the charges are connected to an encounter Rayburn had with Lieutenant Brandon Hall of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office while Hall was on patrol in Hurley last year.

Hall attempted to make a traffic stop, but instead of stopping, a press release from Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington said Rayburn sped up to a high rate of speed. The release says Rayburn rammed a sheriff’s office cruiser during the chase and fired a shot toward Hall through his window.

Deputies were able to wreck Rayburn’s vehicle which led to a brief standoff between Rayburn and law enforcement where Rayburn used his female passenger as a human shield. The standoff ended when Rayburn threw his pistol out of the car window and officers pulled him through the driver’s-side window and restrained him.