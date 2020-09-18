Man injured after crashing his car into State Street building

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. - A man was injured after he crashed his car through an empty building on State Street this morning.

David Vencill, a battalion chief with the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, said the man was driving south on Piedmont Avenue when he experienced a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his vehicle. The man then crashed through the storefront of a building on the corner of State Street and Seventh Street in Bristol, Tennessee. A news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department states that BTPD and BTFD responded to the crash at 9:41 a.m. Friday.

Vencill said emergency medical personnel who arrived to the scene of the accident took the man to Bristol Regional Medical Center for care after he complained he was experiencing lower back pain. The new release from BTPD states the man's injuries were not life threatening. Vencill added that he did not know what kind of medical emergency caused the man to lose control of his vehicle and the BTPD news release states the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Though the car took out the storefront of the building at 700 State St. Bristol, Tennessee, the building did not suffer any structural damage, the property owner, Chip Zimmerman, told the Bristol Herald Courier.

"There was no significant damage," Zimmerman said.