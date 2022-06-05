 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged in shooting in Buchanan County

  Updated
Young

Ernest Clayton Young

HURLEY, Va. — On Saturday, deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the Mill Creek section of Hurley, Virginia.

The call was received at approximately 8:15 p.m. by the Buchanan County 911 Dispatch of a male subject shooting a firearm at a residence.

Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded along with investigators. One man was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured during the incident, police said.

An investigation found that the incident was a domestic situation. The male was found to be intoxicated and searching for a family member. The accused male allegedly fired at a family member’s residence and vehicle. No one was inside the residence or vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Ernest Clayton Young, 77, of Hurley, was charged with: felony attempted breaking and entering; felony arson of an occupied dwelling; felony firearm used in commission of felony and public intoxication, among other charges.

Young was booked and is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Haysi facility. A hearing is scheduled at the Buchanan County General District Court on Monday.

