Man charged in deputy shooting found in cell, unresponsive

The Bristol, Tennessee man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a deputy last week remained hospitalized Tuesday after authorities said he was found unresponsive Monday at the Sullivan County jail.

Alan Coulter, 54, was found at about 7 p.m. Monday after officers were summoned by inmates to a cell at the jail in Blountville that contained three inmates, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The officers discovered the inmate was unresponsive in a corner of the cell, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Officers immediately called for medical assistance, and lifesaving measures began, the SCSO said. Emergency medical services arrived and transported the man to the hospital for treatment.

The TBI said the investigation into the incident continues.

Hours earlier Monday, Coulter’s case made it to Sullivan County General Sessions Court. He faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of use of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony. A judge denied the man bail and set a new hearing for Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. His case has been placed on Judge Teresa Nelson’s docket.

Coulter was arrested last Friday following an officer-involved shooting and hourslong standoff in the Hickory Tree section of the county.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, SCSO deputies spotted Coulter, who they knew had active arrest warrants, driving a truck along Hickory Tree Road. The deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Coulter refused to stop and drove to a property in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road before abandoning the vehicle and running to an outbuilding, the TBI said Friday.

As deputies approached the structure, Coulter fired a shot through the door, striking one of the deputies, the TBI said. He then barricaded himself inside the building and refused to negotiate with deputies, authorities said.

Over the course of the next few hours, Coulter fired shots at deputies, resulting in deputies returning fire. Just before 9:30 a.m., he was taken into custody.

Coulter was not injured during the standoff, the TBI said. The deputy was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of injuries, but he has since been released from the hospital, according to the SCSO.

The TBI continues to investigate Friday’s events, as well as what happened to Coulter on Monday.