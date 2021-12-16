Man charged in abduction captured in Bristol, Tenn.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office learned the woman was giving Coleman a ride from the Lebanon Walmart. When he got in the vehicle, however, he brandished a handgun and provided instructions for the woman to transport him and another woman, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman then took both to a mobile home in the 10300 block of Goose Creek Road in Washington County.

The woman, who was not identified, said she was ordered to get out of the vehicle and get in the passenger seat, and Coleman began driving, the WCSO said. Coleman then drove to Bristol and dropped her off near The Falls shopping center.

Police said the man assaulted her throughout the ride and threatened her with a gun. At the shopping center, Coleman left with the woman’s vehicle and her belongings, police said.

During the investigation, police found the stolen vehicle at the residence on Goose Creek Road. Out of concern for the public’s safety, a portion of the road was closed. Deputies attempted to contact the occupants of the mobile home for several hours while Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a search warrant for the premises, the WCSO said.