Man charged in abduction captured in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The search for a convicted felon charged in an abduction and carjacking Tuesday ended with his capture late Wednesday in Bristol, Tennessee, authorities said.
Joshua Robert Coleman, 36, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, has been charged with abduction by force, use of a firearm in a violent felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, carjacking, domestic assault, attempted strangulation, possession of a firearm while under protective order and robbery, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday night, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department received information from the U.S. Marshals Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office that Coleman had been located at an apartment in the 2400 block of Volunteer Parkway. He had been considered armed and dangerous, officials said earlier in the day.
The Bristol SWAT team converged on the apartment and he was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was additionally charged as a fugitive from justice and transported to the Sullivan County jail in Blountville pending extradition to Virginia.
A search for Coleman began late Tuesday after a woman called from the Aldi’s parking lot in the Exit 5 area of Bristol, Virginia. The woman said Coleman, her ex-boyfriend, held her hostage at gunpoint for several hours. Bristol detectives learned that the incident began in Lebanon, Virginia, according to Bristol Police Sgt. Steve Crawford.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office learned the woman was giving Coleman a ride from the Lebanon Walmart. When he got in the vehicle, however, he brandished a handgun and provided instructions for the woman to transport him and another woman, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman then took both to a mobile home in the 10300 block of Goose Creek Road in Washington County.
The woman, who was not identified, said she was ordered to get out of the vehicle and get in the passenger seat, and Coleman began driving, the WCSO said. Coleman then drove to Bristol and dropped her off near The Falls shopping center.
Police said the man assaulted her throughout the ride and threatened her with a gun. At the shopping center, Coleman left with the woman’s vehicle and her belongings, police said.
During the investigation, police found the stolen vehicle at the residence on Goose Creek Road. Out of concern for the public’s safety, a portion of the road was closed. Deputies attempted to contact the occupants of the mobile home for several hours while Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a search warrant for the premises, the WCSO said.
The agency’s special response team executed a search warrant and discovered two women inside. The women, identified as Victoria Renee Dye of Bristol, Virginia, and Amber Nicole Walker of Pounding Mill, Virginia, were arrested on outstanding warrants. They’re being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield. Additional charges are pending.
Coleman was convicted earlier this year in Sullivan County Criminal Court on meth distribution and theft charges, according to court records.