Man charged after firing gun in Bristol, Va., parking lot

BRISTOL, Va. — A man faces charges after firing a gun late Saturday night in the parking lot of the Travel Inn on Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.

Christopher Sykes, 29, of Bristol, Virginia, fired a handgun outside the motel around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Detective Steve Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

A fight started about money with another man, Crawford said.

According to Crawford, Sykes pulled a gun out of his pocket and threatened people.

“He fired a couple of times,” Crawford said. “He didn’t shoot anybody but assaulted a female out there.”

Sykes is now facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; malicious wounding; assault and battery; and reckless handling of a firearm, Crawford said.