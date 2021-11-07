 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged after firing gun in Bristol, Va., parking lot
0 comments

Man charged after firing gun in Bristol, Va., parking lot

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. — A man faces charges after firing a gun late Saturday night in the parking lot of the Travel Inn on Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.

Christopher Sykes, 29, of Bristol, Virginia, fired a handgun outside the motel around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Detective Steve Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

A fight started about money with another man, Crawford said.

According to Crawford, Sykes pulled a gun out of his pocket and threatened people.

“He fired a couple of times,” Crawford said. “He didn’t shoot anybody but assaulted a female out there.”

Sykes is now facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; malicious wounding; assault and battery; and reckless handling of a firearm, Crawford said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts