Man arrested, wife wounded in Washington County shooting

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon woman is expected to survive after her husband said he accidentally shot her Thursday, authorities said.

At about 10 a.m., Washington County central dispatch received a call from a man in the 25000 block of Watauga Road, not far from its intersection with U.S. Highway 58. The man, later identified as James Christopher Barnett, told dispatchers that he accidentally shot his wife.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded and found his 71-year-old wife, Nancy Barnett, with a gunshot wound.

She was flown by Virginia State Police MedFlight helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee for treatment. She was in critical, but stable condition late Thursday, according to Detective Brandon Tweed.

Sheriff Blake Andis said she is expected to survive.

Her husband, Barnett, 56, was taken into custody and transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Washington County Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said Barnett has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Andis said investigators were still trying late Thursday to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Investigators cleared the scene around 4:30 p.m., Tweed said.

The sheriff said deputies had only responded to the Barnett residence once previously for a medical call. Barnett appears to have no criminal history, local court records show.

