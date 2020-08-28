 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested, wife wounded in Washington County shooting
0 comments
top story

Man arrested, wife wounded in Washington County shooting

Only $5 for 5 months
BHC 08282020 Watauga Road Shooting

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting at 25876 Watauga Road just outside of Abingdon on Thursday afternoon.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon woman is expected to survive after her husband said he accidentally shot her Thursday, authorities said.

At about 10 a.m., Washington County central dispatch received a call from a man in the 25000 block of Watauga Road, not far from its intersection with U.S. Highway 58. The man, later identified as James Christopher Barnett, told dispatchers that he accidentally shot his wife.

Barnett James Christopher

James Christopher Barnett

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded and found his 71-year-old wife, Nancy Barnett, with a gunshot wound.

She was flown by Virginia State Police MedFlight helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee for treatment. She was in critical, but stable condition late Thursday, according to Detective Brandon Tweed.

Sheriff Blake Andis said she is expected to survive.

Her husband, Barnett, 56, was taken into custody and transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Washington County Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said Barnett has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Andis said investigators were still trying late Thursday to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. Investigators cleared the scene around 4:30 p.m., Tweed said.

The sheriff said deputies had only responded to the Barnett residence once previously for a medical call. Barnett appears to have no criminal history, local court records show.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Legal action possible in BRMC incident
Local News

Legal action possible in BRMC incident

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus on Wednesday asked the state of Tennessee to investigate whether criminal charges are warranted in an operating room incident that resulted in the removal of the CEO and a heart doctor at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

+4
Abingdon’s 1099s reveal spending habits
Local News

Abingdon’s 1099s reveal spending habits

The town of Abingdon paid private vendors and contractors $480,643 in 2019, a 42% increase of roughly $142,000 over the previous year’s $338,537.52, according to an analysis of tax records by the Bristol Herald Courier and Washington County News.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts