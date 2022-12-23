 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Major routes generally in good shape

VDOT Winter Weather Preparation
David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Precipitation has generally ended in most parts of the region this morning, leaving bitter cold single digit temperatures in its wake.

Roads in the area are generally in good shape, according to state transportation officials.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports “no major issues” this morning and Interstates 81 and 77 are in good shape, according to Michelle Earl.

Areas with the most snow on roadways are in Russell, Buchanan and Tazewell counties.

More updates are expected throughout the day.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews began pre-treating roads across East Tennessee on Thursday afternoon and that work continued into the evening hours, according to Mark Nagi.

Widespread precipitation was reported across East Tennessee overnight, ending in most areas Friday morning.

“Only the northwest counties of our region and higher, mountainous elevations experienced snowfall overnight,” Nagi said in a statement. “All other counties monitored rain/wintry mix and applied salt to keep roads from flash freezing as temperatures plummeted to single digits. We will have some crews remain on the job throughout the day [Friday] to complete clean up and/or respond to downed trees.”

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

