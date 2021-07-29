Lundberg, other GOP state senators urge Tennesseans to get vaccinated

Amid a new, sharp increase in COVID-19 cases across Tennessee, 16 Republican state senators, including Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, published a letter “strongly” urging their constituents to get vaccinated.
“It’s not just a burden on the hospitals. It’s a burden to families. It’s a burden across the board for us,” Lundberg said Wednesday of the infection spike. “And in many ways, these are illnesses or deaths that are preventable, for the most part.”
In a letter to Tennessee residents signed Tuesday, Lundberg, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and 14 other members of the state Senate’s GOP caucus cited the increase in cases. Eleven others in the caucus didn’t sign it.
“A strong majority of these cases are among those who are not vaccinated,” the group wrote. “And virtually all of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.”
“As people across our state are exposed to the spread of this deadly virus, we strongly urge Tennesseans who do not have a religious objection or a legitimate medical issue to get vaccinated,” they said.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations on mask wearing: Fully vaccinated people should start wearing masks again in parts of the U.S. experiencing “areas of substantial or high transmission” of COVID-19, the agency said.
As of Wednesday, the CDC listed Tennessee — and a slew of other states — as areas of high transmission.
Meanwhile, the state continues to have one of the country’s lowest vaccination rates. As of Monday, nearly 39% of Tennessee residents have been fully vaccinated, while 43.7% have received at least one dose, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Asked what prompted the letter, Lundberg said it emerged from conversations he had with the others who signed it.
“We thought there was a misperception out there. ...” Lundberg said. “We are absolutely against a mandate for vaccines. But a lot of people perceive that [as meaning], well, if you’re against a mandate for vaccines, you’re against vaccines. Well, that’s not true. ... We weren’t being clear that while we’re against a mandated vaccine, we would certainly encourage everyone to go out and get vaccinated. Not only for them, but for their families, for their neighbors and for their friends.”
In the letter, the group said that the COVID-19 vaccines in use in the U.S. “have been found to be safe and effective” against the illness. It states that vaccines helped eradicate polio, smallpox and a string of other illnesses in the previous century.
“Even the new mRNA technology [used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines], which has caused some people to be vaccine hesitant, has been around for decades,” the group wrote. “This technology is found in essentially every pharmacy, medical office and laboratory.”
The group also stressed that side effects among people who have received the vaccine in the U.S. have been very rare, compared to more than 600,000 deaths from COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, efforts to get more people vaccinated have been hampered by politicization of COVID-19,” the group wrote. “This should not be political.”
Asked why he and others from the state Senate’s GOP caucus had not spoken out publicly about these issues earlier in the pandemic, Lundberg said that they did “things behind the scenes that aren’t public.”
“Several of us have worked, especially fairly early on with COVID, to set up additional sites for vaccinations,” he said. “And those are things that really aren’t public.”
He also said he has spoken out publicly about the vaccine.
“At almost every engagement I’ve been to, I have encouraged people to get vaccinated,” he said. “[I’ve] explained my stance on mandated vaccines and, at the same time, said, ‘But I encourage you to go get vaccinated, I think the vaccines are safe, the medical science shows they are safe, we’ve got 300-plus million people who have been vaccinated with very little side effects. … I have said something to that effect.’”
Lundberg, himself, received a vaccine earlier this spring and came down with a mild case of COVID-19 before the second dose could take full effect.
On the mask front, the senator said he wouldn’t support any further mask mandates in the state. But he said he hopes that unvaccinated people wear masks in public and “become more educated on that.”
“If you’re not vaccinated, I think it’s healthy to wear a mask,” he said. “I think it frankly shows respect for other people, if you’re not vaccinated, to wear a mask.”
Lundberg also encouraged residents to get their information on vaccines from reliable sources. His own top recommendations: the CDC, Ballad Health’s website and Johns Hopkins.
“These are the people who understand it and are surrounded by it every day,” he said. “They have the information, the numbers. They have the science.”
