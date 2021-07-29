Lundberg, other GOP state senators urge Tennesseans to get vaccinated

As of Wednesday, the CDC listed Tennessee — and a slew of other states — as areas of high transmission.

Meanwhile, the state continues to have one of the country’s lowest vaccination rates. As of Monday, nearly 39% of Tennessee residents have been fully vaccinated, while 43.7% have received at least one dose, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Asked what prompted the letter, Lundberg said it emerged from conversations he had with the others who signed it.

“We thought there was a misperception out there. ...” Lundberg said. “We are absolutely against a mandate for vaccines. But a lot of people perceive that [as meaning], well, if you’re against a mandate for vaccines, you’re against vaccines. Well, that’s not true. ... We weren’t being clear that while we’re against a mandated vaccine, we would certainly encourage everyone to go out and get vaccinated. Not only for them, but for their families, for their neighbors and for their friends.”

In the letter, the group said that the COVID-19 vaccines in use in the U.S. “have been found to be safe and effective” against the illness. It states that vaccines helped eradicate polio, smallpox and a string of other illnesses in the previous century.