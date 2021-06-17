Low COVID vaccination rates leave region vulnerable

“However, the threat of variants remains, and populations with low vaccination rates are at greater risk for transmission of these variants among the community. These variants seem to be transmitted more easily and (are) making people sicker. We are still at risk of seeing an impact from variants if our vaccination coverage is not high enough,” Forbes Hubbard said.

As of Wednesday, fewer than 101,000 residents of the 10 counties and two cities in far Southwest Virginia — 33% — are fully vaccinated, while 39.8% have received at least one dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

About 212,700, or 34.7%, of residents of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties are fully vaccinated, and 38.9% have received at least one dose, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

This region’s vaccinated population grew by less than 3 percentage points so far during June. That breaks down to about 4,200 more people in Southwest Virginia becoming fully vaccinated and about 11,300 more in Northeast Tennessee.

Comparatively, 48% of Virginia residents, 35% of Tennesseans and 44.1% of all U.S. residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control. More than half of U.S. residents — 52.7% — have received at least one dose of vaccine.