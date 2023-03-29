BRISTOL, Tenn. — After months of internal and external turmoil, as well as questions regarding the future of the park, a lottery draw was held at Observation Knob Park on Wednesday.

The lottery was to randomly assign campsites to incoming seasonal campers for the upcoming season, which is set to begin April 1.

In total, 65 of the 88 seasonal camping sites at Observation Knob Park have been claimed, which leaves 23 sites available for interested parties on a first-come, first serve basis, county officials said.

Michelle Kennedy, who has been a camper at Observation Knob Park since she was a kid, highlighted that although the past couple of months were difficult for the Observation Knob Park community, she believes the lottery was fair and is excited to create new memories with her family at their new camping spot.

"We've been coming here since I was a child, and my kids were raised here. My grandkids are now being raised here, so it means a lot to me," Kennedy said. "I'm very happy with the spot we got."

Former Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance, who has been a camper at Observation Knob Park for around 15 years, said that this has been the most fair lottery draw he has taken part in.

"Over the years, there's been things done out here that I would say have not necessarily been fair," Vance said. "I like the system they've designed because it's been fair to everybody that's applied and I like the requirements. They're requiring campers to have a VIN number for registration. They have to show proof of insurance."

Vance noted that even though the longtime future of the park is still in the balance, the new rules and policies adopted from the Tennessee Valley Authority's 2012 guidelines are promising.

"There's been some really good rules and policies established out here that should have been done a long time ago," Vance said. "The county needs to make a decision. If they want to have this park, they've got to make a financial commitment going forward."