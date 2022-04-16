Longtime workers play role in making BMS a destination for race fans

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Over the past decades, Peter Holler and Darius Hensley have seen the evolution of Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) not only as a racetrack, but also as part of the BMS Guest Services team that welcomes and provides guests with assistance, information and transportation as the two have played an active role in making BMS a destination for race fans around the country.

Hensley, 80, who has been a part of the BMS Guest Services team for the past five years, started working at the track three years after its construction in 1962. Over the years, he has held multiple positions at the speedway, from being part of the crew that cleans debris from the track after collisions to working security.

“I’ve been here 30-some years. I’ve done about every capacity that you can think of. I’ve done trash. I’ve worked on the cleanup on the track. During the races, I was the guy who jumped out of the back of a car and picked up the debris after they have an accident,” Hensley said. “I worked security for a while, and I got into tickets. I was a gate supervisor for about 15 years. So I’ve been in about every capacity you can think of here at one time or another, and now I’ve been doing guest services and love it.”

In his current role, Hensley gets to do what he loves — meeting new people, making sure they are having a good time, and introducing them to Bristol and the surrounding area.

“There is so much that goes on here. People are coming in from everywhere. We get people from Mexico, from Argentina, from Russia,” Hensley said. “We try to be good representatives of this area. I want people to be able to leave here and say, ‘You know those people were real nice. I’m going to come back.’”

Holler, 76, started working at the track 23 years ago when his friend Jeff Bird, who was the general manager of BMS before Jerry Caldwell, approached him about helping him out at the track running errands. Other than the pandemic year of 2020, he has not missed a race since.

“They give me a golf cart, and I go take people to places, meet people at the helipad, take them to the suites, take them down to the infield, take them on tours. I run errands, and just whatever is needed because during race week, everybody that works here is too busy,” Holler said.

One of Holler’s favorite things to do when he is not swamped by errands is to give people rides from one side of the track to the other. He attributes the joy he gets from doing this to Bird, who over the course of their friendship, would always seek to exceed expectations.

“Sometimes I’m running an errand, and if I’m not in a hurry to get back, I’ll stop and give people rides all the time because Jeff taught me to do that, and when you pick up somebody and say, ‘Where do you need to go,’ and they say we need to go over to Gate 17 and that may be on the other side which means they got to go down hills and back up hills and climb. So, when I give them a ride, they really appreciate it,” Holler said.

Holler recalled the times he and Bird would get on a golf cart, take people from one place to another and have conversations with them. He remembers one incident in particular, which culminated with Bird providing a lady who was having health problems with a ticket to a suite for her to enjoy the race.

“We would go around this track picking up people, and they would have no idea who he was,” Holler said. “One of my most memorable ones was running into a lady who had a lung condition, and it was a real strain for her, particularly in August when it gets really hot here for her to go up and down these hills, and she said I don’t know if I will be able to come much more. He (Bird) made arrangements with the ticket office so that they could watch the race in an air-conditioned room, and he just did this out of the kindness of his heart.”

For Hensley, NASCAR has always been in his life. He has seen it change. He has witnessed technology come in and revolutionize the sport. However, the biggest change he has observed, which is what keeps bringing him back after all these years, is the family-oriented experience that has grown around BMS.

“It’s in my blood, and I see these people here that love NASCAR, and I love NASCAR. I’ve been around NASCAR since I was 12, 14, 15 years old,” Hensley said. “Back in the ’60s and ’70s, It was nothing except the racing. Now you’ve got something that you can bring kids to because they can go do the Ferris wheel or do the egg hunt or some of the young people like the concerts. It brings in a variety of different people with different interests.”

Outside of the world of BMS, Hensley was the basketball coach for Sullivan East High School for 12 years and is currently a financial planner. He has no plans to retire from the BMS Guest Services team anytime soon.

“I’d say another 30 years. I’m 80. I’m trying to be a very positive person,” Hensley said.

Holler currently serves as a trustee on the board of Speedway Children’s charities and is determined to continue working and running errands at BMS events.

“As long as I feel good, I’ll probably come and do it as long as they want me to come,” Holler said.

