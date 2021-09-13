Longtime TV personality, ex-BHC columnist Cable dies of COVID-19

Former Bristol Herald Courier columnist and TV personality Tim Cable has died of COVID-19 complications at age 60.

Cable, who grew up in Carter County, Tennessee, was best known in the Tri-Cities for his award-winning “Cable Country” segments on WJHL-TV for 20 years.

For those feature profiles, Cable traveled as far as Hawaii and across Virginia to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. He traveled the path of The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail and the Blue Ridge Parkway and extensively reported on Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Mostly, though, he profiled hometown heroes and colorful characters, like collectors, farmers, musicians, chefs and dancers.

WJHL-TV News anchor Josh Smith worked with Cable for 15 years.

“Tim saw the good in life. And he was determined to use the time he had on the air to shine the light on great people and great places to make people smile and to bring a little joy,” Smith said.

Cable’s most memorable segments included stories on “The Hogman” of Watts Barr Lake in Tennessee; Big Tom Buchanan of “Survivor” fame; and moonshiner Popcorn Sutton of Maggie Valley, North Carolina.