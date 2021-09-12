Longtime performer Launderdale has unique connection with Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Scoot over COVID-19. Make plentiful room for the rhythm and the roots of music.

That’s precisely what happened Friday night and Saturday in downtown Bristol during the first night and second day of the 20th Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Some people wore masks. A few seemed to maintain distance. After a year off during the pandemic, most if not all reveled in the return of the beloved festival.

Country music twanged again. Rock rolled and rhythm brought the blues. Appalachia just may have grinned anew. On fine display, people and music persevere.

A panoply of performers greeted Friday’s attendees to Rhythm & Roots. Castlewood sensations, 49 Winchester commandeered the Piedmont Stage on Friday and State Street on Saturday. Recently signed to New West Records, 49 Winchester and lead singer Isaac Gibson immediately preceded Nashville’s Great Peacock yesterday afternoon from the State Street Stage.

“We’ve had Bristol circled for so long,” said Frank Keith, bass guitarist for Nashville’s Great Peacock. We were booked last year. Things are getting weird again. But you know, we drove six hours to play 45 minutes on stage. And when we’re on stage, it’s the highest of highs.”