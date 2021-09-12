Longtime performer Launderdale has unique connection with Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Scoot over COVID-19. Make plentiful room for the rhythm and the roots of music.
That’s precisely what happened Friday night and Saturday in downtown Bristol during the first night and second day of the 20th Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Some people wore masks. A few seemed to maintain distance. After a year off during the pandemic, most if not all reveled in the return of the beloved festival.
Country music twanged again. Rock rolled and rhythm brought the blues. Appalachia just may have grinned anew. On fine display, people and music persevere.
A panoply of performers greeted Friday’s attendees to Rhythm & Roots. Castlewood sensations, 49 Winchester commandeered the Piedmont Stage on Friday and State Street on Saturday. Recently signed to New West Records, 49 Winchester and lead singer Isaac Gibson immediately preceded Nashville’s Great Peacock yesterday afternoon from the State Street Stage.
“We’ve had Bristol circled for so long,” said Frank Keith, bass guitarist for Nashville’s Great Peacock. We were booked last year. Things are getting weird again. But you know, we drove six hours to play 45 minutes on stage. And when we’re on stage, it’s the highest of highs.”
That’s how it sounded during 49 Winchester’s sets. Gibson sang as if life, his and others, teetered in the balance. Brilliance tangoed with a teardrop on his tongue during such emotive bombshells as “The Road Home” and “Everlasting Lover.”
Brand 49 Winchester’s turns at Rhythm & Roots as plateaus climbed. They’re not on their way; they’ve found their way.
On Friday night, country legend John Anderson appeared to climb and conquer peaks and pinnacles while seated on the State Street Stage. He performed an acoustic set. The “Wild and Blue” singer played guitar and was accompanied by a fellow who played guitar and dobro.
Anderson’s voice warranted particular attention. Always has, really. Forty-plus years into his country career, Anderson’s nuanced pipes thundered during such stormy songs as “Black Sheep” and threaded tricky paths of poignancy during a ponderous “1959.”
Understandable concern from Rhythm & Roots officials preceded this year’s festival. Perhaps they sighed in relief upon sight of the gargantuan crowd gathered to experience Anderson in his element. His undulating baritone sank and soared from the middle of State Street and mere yards from where the Big Bang of Country Music launched in 1927.
Anderson played his hits. Particularly during 1982’s “Swingin’” and 1992’s “Seminole Wind,” he inspired folks to dance in the aisles and to sing right along. However, his leather-lathered voice dipped low and struck the highest of chords during a spirit-shuddering “The Long Black Veil.” Anderson closed his eyes, raised his head, and reached for country music immortality as he summoned the spirits of Lefty Frizzell and Merle Haggard.
Anderson sang as if he’d leapt from the walls of a museum to captivate us all. And he did.
American treasure Jim Lauderdale provided an hour of gems yesterday afternoon. While the brutal sun barked as if connected to a pack of hellhounds, Lauderdale sounded as if heaven sent.
And why not? Lauderdale embodies the essence of Rhythm & Roots. Sometimes he’s country, other times he’s rock. Occasionally he souls up for a round of rhythm and blues. He is Rhythm & Roots personified.
So it went during Lauderdale’s 16-song set Saturday. He dedicated “Memory,” a song he wrote with late Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, to loved ones lost whether on 9/11 or otherwise.
“We’re commemorating a special day today, 20 years,” Lauderdale said.
“Long live,” the song begins, “your memory and all you meant to me” as Lauderdale leaned into his microphone. Wind swept his silver mane back, his eyes squinted behind darkened shades, and his lyrics inspired a teardrop in more than one eye.
Music should move, and Lauderdale moved.
A font of positive energy, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and his five-piece band selected “The Opportunity to Help Somebody Through It” and “Mushroom are Growing After the Rain” from his latest album, “Hope.” Providential and timely, he sang words of optimism with unadulterated conviction.
Stupendous, right? Lauderdale saved his best for a series of pedal-steel guitar drenched country. Dressed in a tailored electric blue suit, he looked like a country star should.
“Best dressed man in country music,” said Shana Baldwin of Greensboro, North Carolina.
As Lauderdale twanged on such songs as “I’ll Forgive You if You Don’t,” Will Van Horn’s pedal steel cut to the country bone, sounds needed during Rhythm & Roots and in Bristol. Furthermore, when Lauderdale emoted his tear-jerking masterpiece, “The King of Broken Hearts,” it amounted to a love letter to all who love the real thing.
Appropriately, country found a way during Rhythm & Roots. After all, Bristol is the one and the only Birthplace of Country Music.