Longtime friends reunite to open eatery in downtown Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — With lots of work ahead and big hopes for the future, longtime friends Andrew Meyer and Marc McDaniel have reunited after more than a decade to open their dream restaurant, the Bistro on 6th.
Located on the Tennessee side of downtown Bristol, in the space formerly occupied by the Angry Italian, the eatery officially opened Sept. 9, the weekend of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
Since then, Meyer, 38, the general manager, and McDaniel, 37, the executive chef, have been hard at work remodeling the space and serving their original dishes. Meyer described the atmosphere they are working to create as happy and he noted the growing positive response they have received from the community.
“This is a bistro, it’s not a big loud sports bar. It’s why we don’t have TVs. … We want people to come and get several appetizers, try a bunch of different stuff, get several meals and just share with each other and enjoy each other’s company,” Meyer said. “We’re thrilled with the support the community has given us. It’s all been word of mouth and Facebook. We’re really pleased with how much everybody is loving our atmosphere and the food. We’re just glad to be bringing something new to downtown.”
However, like most new businesses that have opened during the pandemic, the Bistro on 6th has dealt with various setbacks, from a lack of equipment due to shortages in the supply chain to staffing issues. For Meyer, the biggest obstacle has been the sourcing of key parts for the kitchen, as well as the remodeling of the bathrooms, which have led to a series of weeklong delays.
“Probably our biggest setback to getting open, because we were wanting to try to open way before Rhythm & Roots, but we had to put a whole new hood system in the kitchen, and that took quite a bit of time to be able to get that all together and get all the parts that we needed,” Meyer said.
But the setbacks have not stopped them from transforming the space into the small, vibrant restaurant they have dreamed of since they were kids. They have been resourceful in finding alternative solutions to the challenges that have come up. For example, instead of buying and waiting weeks, possibly months, for the delivery of such things as tables, doors and a counter, they went to antique stores in the area, where they found old ones and refurbished them. In the case of the tables, Meyer’s father-in-law provided them with the wood they needed to make them.
“My father-in-law had some walnut trees he cut down and had milled. He’s got a woodshop up in his house so me and Marc went up and helped him build the tables,” Meyer said.
Meyer and McDaniel, both born and raised in the Twin City, first met in middle school in the Bristol Tennessee school system. But after high school, their paths diverged for 16 years. McDaniel moved away to pursue his dreams of being a chef, working in multiple kitchens under the tutelage of various chefs from Atlanta to Florida, while Meyer stayed local and got a business degree from East Tennessee State University. His last job was as manager for the Chick-fil-A at The Pinnacle.
Despite the distance between them, they managed to stay in constant contact. McDaniel spoke about their childhood and how their differing qualities and experiences complement one another.
“We met in middle school. … I was a skater kid, and he (Meyer) was always hanging around with all of us, and we became good friends, and we’ve been friends ever since,” McDaniel said. “I’d say that Andrew is more of the by-the-book analytical guy that really looks at everything and looks at numbers, where I’m more of the creative type that looks at it from a different perspective than he does, but when we come together, we have both the creative and the analytical side that really benefits both of us. I balance him out. He balances me out.”
McDaniel never expected to be back in Bristol after so much time away, but he left his job during the pandemic in search of something new. Once Meyer started telling him about the 6th Street locale, then tracked down the landlord and negotiated a lease, he jumped at the opportunity to return.
“If you told me this time last year that I’d be back in Bristol and I’d own a restaurant with this guy (Meyer), I’d say ‘yeah, right,’ but you know the pandemic brought a lot of change for a lot of people,” he added. “We always talked about it (opening a restaurant) but it’s always been a skeptical thing on my end, because I’ve worked at so many restaurants and I’ve seen so many owners just hating their life, but you know what I was tired of working for other people, so let’s give this a shot, see what we can make of it and so far it’s been pretty good.”
As for their food, Meyer and McDaniel have an abundance of dish recommendations, all of which, except for the bread and the French fries, are made in-house, from their herb roasted beets to stuffed fried green tomatoes, to their daily soups and champagne pork. Meyer recommends that newcomers try everything on the menu, while McDaniel is all about the Brussels sprouts.
“If you don’t love Brussels sprouts, you’ll love our Brussels sprouts, he (Meyer) won’t even eat a vegetable, and he ate them, and he was like ‘Oh! These are pretty good.’ For entrees, my pork tenderloin is out of this world. It’s something that you will not get anywhere else,” McDaniel said.
He and Meyer have big plans for the future. They want Bistro on 6th to become a place where everyone is welcome and people can enjoy quality food and good conversation. They said they look forward to bringing more new and unique culinary experiences to downtown Bristol. According to Meyer, one of them might even have TVs.
“We don’t want a TV in here, now down the road doing different concepts, maybe we will have a TV in that restaurant, but this one, we just want people to enjoy the food and enjoy each other,” he said.
In terms of prices, the dishes range from salads such as the $6 fresh green salad to the $8 cashew salad to appetizers such as the $9 herb roasted beets and $10 sweet chili Brussels sprouts. In terms of main dishes, there are a variety of burgers, sandwiches and main course platters, such as the $12 bistro burger, the $18 low country shrimp and grits as well as the $18 chicken and waffles.
On the pricier end of the menu, there are dishes such as the $20 champagne pork and the $29 steak and potatoes. The most expensive dish on the menu is the $32 trout almondine.
For McDaniel, making the menu as balanced and affordable as possible is important.
“It’s a bit fancier than most stuff, but it’s (the menu) still approachable, it’s (the dishes) not something you go like ‘what is this?’ I try to make the menu a bit more higher end but still affordable,” he said.
For customers who want to bring their own wine, the Bistro on 6th offers a $5 cork fee.