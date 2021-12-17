Longtime friends reunite to open eatery in downtown Bristol, Tenn.

However, like most new businesses that have opened during the pandemic, the Bistro on 6th has dealt with various setbacks, from a lack of equipment due to shortages in the supply chain to staffing issues. For Meyer, the biggest obstacle has been the sourcing of key parts for the kitchen, as well as the remodeling of the bathrooms, which have led to a series of weeklong delays.

“Probably our biggest setback to getting open, because we were wanting to try to open way before Rhythm & Roots, but we had to put a whole new hood system in the kitchen, and that took quite a bit of time to be able to get that all together and get all the parts that we needed,” Meyer said.

But the setbacks have not stopped them from transforming the space into the small, vibrant restaurant they have dreamed of since they were kids. They have been resourceful in finding alternative solutions to the challenges that have come up. For example, instead of buying and waiting weeks, possibly months, for the delivery of such things as tables, doors and a counter, they went to antique stores in the area, where they found old ones and refurbished them. In the case of the tables, Meyer’s father-in-law provided them with the wood they needed to make them.