Lol Comedy Corner opens in old post office building in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. — The old post office building in downtown Bristol is undergoing renovations as the Lol Comedy Corner Bar & Grill settles into its new home.
The business, at 100 Piedmont Ave. in Bristol, Virginia, opened Sept. 10. Two months into its new life, the central hall has become the main stage, the mail room its kitchen and the basement is in the process of being turned into a bar.
Sheekeara Gray, who, along with her husband, William Gray, owns Lol Comedy Corner, warns that the shows on Fridays and Saturdays are for adults, but there are family-oriented shows on Sundays.
“The shows on the weekend are not clean shows. There is profane language, adult content,” she said. “On Sundays, we have a clean show during our brunch … it’s completely free.”
The couple moved to Bristol from Atlanta eight years ago in search of a place that offered a safe and quiet environment for their family. Currently, they are focusing on finishing renovations to the building, such as getting the old train station bar set up in the basement. Because of this, the shows scheduled for this weekend have been postponed to a later date.
Sheekeara Gray envisions Lol Comedy Corner as more than just a comedy club. She hopes to turn the business into a place where young comedians from across the country and beyond can perform and make a name for themselves, as well as a place for musicians and disc jockeys to perform.
“Wouldn’t it be great if you could have someone here, that we were seeing them at the beginning of their career, and then 10 years from now I see them on the big screen,” she said. “I love the aspect of undiscovered talent.”
So far, comedians that have performed at the Lol Comedy Corner include Nema Williams, Marcus Combs, Jaylee Thomas and Karnal the Secret Genius, as well as local comedian Jason Scholder.
Nard Holston, who has been a part of the Atlanta comedy scene for more than 25 years, serves as the host. He said he has quickly come to appreciate the Bristol audience and looks forward to continuing on this new adventure with Lol Comedy Corner.
“The people of Bristol are good people, so likeable, they really come out to have a good time and to laugh,” Holston said. “To build something from the ground up and to actually feel like you’re a part of the club because of the family atmosphere, I like it more than what I’ve been doing (in the past),” Holston said.
The renovations may have caused this weekend’s comedy schedule to change, but the restaurant is still open, and it features William Gray’s own recipes. His wife recommends the wings, shrimp and grits, as well as the shrimp tacos.
The Comedy Corner is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
On Fridays and Saturdays, there will be two shows, the first starting at 8 p.m. and the other at 10 p.m.
Shows cost $20, except for Sunday’s clean show during brunch, which is free
After brunch on Sundays at around 2 p.m., the menu becomes soul food Sunday. Open mics will be hosted on Thursdays.
Contact Nard Holston for bookings at 678-973-9506. For more information on future shows, check out www.lolcomedycorner.com/.