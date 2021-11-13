Lol Comedy Corner opens in old post office building in Bristol, Va.

“Wouldn’t it be great if you could have someone here, that we were seeing them at the beginning of their career, and then 10 years from now I see them on the big screen,” she said. “I love the aspect of undiscovered talent.”

So far, comedians that have performed at the Lol Comedy Corner include Nema Williams, Marcus Combs, Jaylee Thomas and Karnal the Secret Genius, as well as local comedian Jason Scholder.

Nard Holston, who has been a part of the Atlanta comedy scene for more than 25 years, serves as the host. He said he has quickly come to appreciate the Bristol audience and looks forward to continuing on this new adventure with Lol Comedy Corner.

“The people of Bristol are good people, so likeable, they really come out to have a good time and to laugh,” Holston said. “To build something from the ground up and to actually feel like you’re a part of the club because of the family atmosphere, I like it more than what I’ve been doing (in the past),” Holston said.

The renovations may have caused this weekend’s comedy schedule to change, but the restaurant is still open, and it features William Gray’s own recipes. His wife recommends the wings, shrimp and grits, as well as the shrimp tacos.