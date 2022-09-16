Logano meets race fans; signs hats, banner and a flag

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – NASCAR fans in town for the weekend of racing, lined up at the Food City in Blountville, Tennessee Friday, to meet NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2018 champion Joey Logano, who took the time to sign their hats, banners and take pictures with them.

Tonya Oppliger, who drove 16 hours from Nebraska with her family to attend the races at BMS, emphasized how excited she was to finally meet Joey Logano for the first time.

“He’s a good driver, but he’s also a good person outside of NASCAR,” Oppliger said. “We got close in June, but this would be the first time actually meeting him. So, we’re excited.”

Cooper Metier a devout Logano fan from Nashville, Tennessee, was in line to take pictures with him again, explained that despite having met Logano in the past the excitement and nervousness he feels when meeting him has not worn off.

“Big fan. Big fan I’ve gone to five races now to watch him. I met him over in Nashville,” Metier said. “It’s a little nerve wrecking, but there’s also a sense of excitement to it as well. It’s kinda cool, at the same time they’re human too. He’s a really nice guy, and he understands us as well.”

Metier highlighted that he loves how aggressive Logano can be on the track, which he believes shows his dedication to winning.

“I like how he can be aggressive at times, and he knows when that time is in my opinion, as much as some people don’t like it and some people get run up in the wall by him at Darlington, at the same time he did it to get first, so I just like that he can win. He’s got two wins and is in the playoffs and he’s doing pretty well right now.”

Another full-time race fan who was at Food City was Rodney Moyer, from Tiffin, Ohio, who was in line to get Logano’s signature on his flag, which has been signed by 302 NASCAR drivers over the past 22 years.

“I don’t have Joey, he’s a champion and I want to make sure to get him on the flag and this is an opportunity to get him,” Moyer said. “I try to get all the Cup champions and people that have won a lot of races on this.”