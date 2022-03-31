Local units help out in Sevierville wildfire

Several fire crews from Sullivan County, Tennessee, began battling fires in Sevier County, Tennessee, Wednesday and continued into Thursday.

About 30 firefighters from a half-dozen departments made the two-hour trek to fight fires for up to 12 hours a shift Wednesday, Mike Carrier, the fire chief in Bristol, Tennessee, and the state mutual aid coordinator for Sullivan County, said.

Calls for help to fight the fires in the Wears Valley area stretched across Tennessee. Local crews from Bristol met firefighters from as far as Mount Juliet, Tennessee, which is located in the Nashville suburbs.

Wednesday’s deployment included firefighters from Kingsport, Bristol, Blountville, Avoca, Warriors Path and Sullivan County-East at Weaver Pike, Carrier said.

More crews from Piney Flats, Bloomingdale, Hickory Tree and along U.S. 421 arrived on the scene Thursday.

“Our guys who were there last night were actually able to protect seven of eight structures,” Carrier said. “They had one that was a half-million-dollar cabin that they could not get … but were able to save seven of eight cabins. They did a good job to protect the structures that they did.”

The winds were about 70 mph in that area, Carrier said.

“They had disadvantage with the dryness and the wind speed. There’s still a lot of potential for fire and for it to get out of control with the wind speed picking back up,” he said.

David Taylor, the fire chief at Avoca Volunteer Fire Department, spent eight hours on the scene at Wears Valley on Wednesday night. Taylor’s fire crew was assigned to protect four structures from the fire at a resort, Taylor said.

“The winds were awful up there,” Taylor said. “There were gusts that just about would knock you off your feet.”

In the end, Taylor did not fight a fire.

“The fire did not approach our particular assignment,” he said.

“The fire is in extremely steep terrain with valleys and hills,” Taylor said. “It’s a very fluid situation down there. If the wind dies down, then they can control that better.”