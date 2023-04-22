BRISTOL, Va. — Whether you’re a rookie or longtime vinyl collector, music aficionado or just have to snag that all-time favorite artist’s latest release, April 22 has likely been circled on the calendar for a long, long time.

That’s because it’s national Record Store Day, and for the Twin City’s two record shops, the revenues and traffic compare favorably to Black Friday.

The phone at Cheap Thrills Records on State Street rarely stopped ringing Friday afternoon, as patrons called inquiring about an array of music offerings — many of which are available in limited supply and only on national Record Store Day.

“It’s as big or bigger than Black Friday,” Cheap Thrills manager Benny Holmes said between calls. “It’s the exclusivity of what is available on Record Store Day. It’s only available at independent record stores … The things that are in here tomorrow you’ll not get at Target, Walmart, online or Best Buy. They will be available at the bigger stores later in the year but in very limited quantities.”

This will be the 16th year for Record Store Day, and artists and labels have gotten into the game — releasing new or special projects to coincide.

Shane Church, owner of Ceremonial Sound on Euclid Avenue, termed this a “pretty intense time of year.”

“It has been a lifeline to keep the independent shops alive. Because of the records offered, independent stores are the only channels to get those records and that drives an insane amount of traffic toward establishments like mine,” Church said. “Those last couple days before the big day everybody is trying to find out what you have … They typically want you to wait until the week of before you post any social stuff.”

Both businesses were waiting for late afternoon deliveries to finish filling their shelves.

This year’s new releases come from Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Steve Nicks, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis, Pearl Jam, the Rolling Stones and many others. Holmes has a 13-page catalog on his counter with all of the special offerings.

“We try to order at least one of everything to make sure we get one and some — like the Taylor Swift — we order multiples of. You order 100 and hope you get 50,” Holmes said. “There are things that have never been heard or released. The band Yes, recorded live at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium in 1972, is releasing a three-album, remastered set. And they only pressed 5,000 of them.”

Specials cover all genres, from hip hop to classic rock to heavy metal and country. Most of it is on vinyl, which has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years.

In 2022, U.S. consumers spent $1.2 billion on vinyl records, a 20% increase over 2021, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. By comparison, 20 years ago in 2003, record sales totaled just $34 million.

“We’ve seen growth for several years now — exponential growth from 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021.There is something very special about vinyl … There’s nothing like it. There is something very intangible about the appeal of vinyl,” Church said.

Nearly all of Church’s stock is vinyl, with a few CDs from local artists scattered in. At Cheap Thrills there is a good selection of both with the balance heavily weighted toward vinyl.

“When they took those analog tapes and started to digitize it, a lot of stuff got left out,” Holmes said. “This is analog music meant to be played on an analog turntable … I’d say here its 60-40 vinyl to CD sales.”

Ceremonial opened in October 2021 and had a number of folks waiting to get in last year on Record Store Day.

“Ceremonial is my modest attempt to harken back to how record shops were back when they were truly record shops. That was literally what you had with an updated approach to keeping up with current music,” Church said.

Ceremonial will be open from noon to 6 p.m., and he anticipates people will be waiting to get in because they had a line last year

Cheap Thrills opened last April, just before Record Store Day, but still had a dozen people in line to be the first through the doors. This year the store is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with food trucks set up outside and free beer at 5 p.m.

“We open at 10 a.m., and I bet we’ll have 20 or 30 people lined up,” Holmes said.