Local service dog to undergo rare surgery

“He does many jobs like retrieve items that are dropped, open doors and assist with errands. He can also detect low oxygen. That is his super power. He has not only done it with me but also with strangers in the doctor’s office and a man he was visiting in a nursing home. His value has no limits. That is why his debilitating bone disease was so devastating to me.”

She said he was named Seven after a note from his trainer said that “whoever gets this dog will be the luckiest person on Earth.”

Vaught said that Seven has been to The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine on the campus of Virginia Tech several times before. They have performed surgery on his front leg to try to repair the joint.

“However, Seven was to the point that the pain was interfering with his desire to do his job,” she said. “He was missing steps, faltering his gait and not wanting to accompany me to do jobs he usually bounds to do.”

Vaught said she thought that it was almost time to give him a break and let him retire. Opioids were the only thing that could ease his pain.